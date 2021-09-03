Go flouncy for fall! This Labor Day weekend Amazon's No. 1 best-selling dress can be yours for $20

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We found a perfect fall dress, and it's just $20! (Photo: Amazon)

You probably know by now that we’re really, really excited about leggings season. Find the perfect pair of leggings and you’re set for months. But what to wear with your leggings is a little trickier — your top needs to be long enough to cover your bum, flowy enough to hide the waistband of your leggings and, of course, super cute.

Amazon’s #1 best-selling casual dress is the answer.

The Dearcase Women's Long Sleeve Casual Loose T-Shirt Dress is loose, roomy without being billowy and the perfect length to wear with leggings or your favorite tall boots. It also has a cool asymmetrical hem. With a perfect five-star rating from over 20,000 reviewers, suffice to say this dress is adored by shoppers. And right now you can snag it for $20. (A few styles are as low as $10) It’s available in sizes XS to 3X and 36 gorgeous colors and prints.

Shop it: Dearcase Long Sleeve Casual Loose T-Shirt Dress, $20, amazon.com

Conceals lumps and bumps

Admit it: You've always envied that stylish, self-assured lady who runs the vintage boutique. (Photo: Amazon)

“This dress is adorable and versatile,” writes a five-star reviewer. “Considering I am overweight, finding cute dresses like this that [don’t] highlight my fat, and don't look like maternity clothes are hard to find. For the price, this can't be cuter or fit better.”

Another agreed: “Many compliments, and my husband loved the way it looked. Felt flirty and fun in it. I am a mother of four and I do not have the perfect body but I was very pleased with the look!”

Great for a range of heights

Unlike this standoffish creature, you don't want to turn your back on this incredible deal. (Photo: Amazon)

“Being taller (5'9”) I was worried this would be too short, but it was the perfect length for me. The material is good quality and you can't beat the price!,” says a happy shopper. “Exactly what I was looking for!”

Shorter shoppers love the fit, too. “I want to order this in ALL THE COLORS. It is so flattering. I am 5'2" and weigh about 190lbs and I ordered a medium. It fit so comfortably — so comfy and soft and the perfect length. I love how the hem is asymmetrical!”

Story continues

Super soft

Scarf up a few of these dresses while not forking over (and yet, potentially getting) a lot of green. (Photo: Amazon)

“The fit is very flattering and the material is the softest thing I've ever had on my body! Planning on ordering this in a couple more colors now,” says another rave reviewer. “My new favorite fall dress.”

Shop it: Dearcase Long Sleeve Casual Loose T-Shirt Dress, $20, amazon.com

