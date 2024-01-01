Dear Richard Madeley: I ought to drink less but dry January seems too drastic – what can I do?

'You enjoy a glass or two – and at this time of year, a glass or three. So set yourself clear limits' - Ron Number

Dear Richard,

As I write this, I’m launching myself into party season and I’m having a ball, catching up with old friends and eating and (more particularly) drinking too much. This time last year, my wife and I got to 25 December and felt a bit liverish, frankly, so we resolved to do Dry January and cut down a bit in the subsequent months.

The January part was OK, but it was a bit difficult at times. Over the rest of the year, though, not much cutting down happened. And now here we are again.

I know I drink more than I’m supposed to, but here’s the thing: I like it. I’m a reserved person who just gets more out of social situations after a bit of refreshment. I honestly don’t think I become belligerent, amorous or weepy; just a bit more clubbable, if you see what I mean.

But I know, and I am constantly reminded, that I ought to drink less. All the plans for cutting down I see in the media seem really drastic; I wondered if there was some sort of modest, practicable rule-of-thumb thing you could recommend?



— Anthony, via email

Dear Anthony,

I identify with this letter more than you might imagine. In fact, were I to write to an agony uncle myself on this particular subject, yours is pretty much the letter I’d send. So this is very much a case of ‘healer, heal thyself’.

I agree with you – it’s easy to be ‘frit’ by the endless stream of media advice on drinking. I read a health column recently that declared that any more than one glass of wine a week was asking for trouble. To someone like me – and you, and many reading this – that’s like turning to the motoring page to be told that you should never drive faster than 15mph. Because you know what? That just ain’t gonna happen.

Look. Obviously the simplest way to rid yourself of alcohol anxiety is to stop drinking altogether. I have many friends and colleagues who have successfully done this, not because they were alcoholics or borderline alcoholics, but because they just wanted to be free of worry on the issue (not to mention muzzy heads in the morning). Others simply wanted to lose weight. None of them have regretted their decision, and I admire their resolve – although as it happens, all report that after the first month or so, eschewing alcohol isn’t difficult at all. Non-drinking becomes as much a habit as drinking used to be.

But you, like me, enjoy a glass or two – and at this time of year, a glass or three. So here’s what I’d suggest. Set yourself clear limits. I repeat, CLEAR limits, not vague ones. For example, you could decide not to drink during the day. Make 6pm clinky-drinks time and stick to it. Have a cut-off point, too – no alcohol after 8pm, say. (This is easy for me because I work on breakfast TV and have to be up at the crack of doom – but see if you can find your own reason; a morning workout or run, for example.) Decide how many drinks per evening you will allow yourself, and stick to it.

I honestly think this sort of booze blueprint delivers precisely what you’ve asked me for – a modest, rule-of-thumb programme that gives you control over your alcohol intake and thus allows you to take pleasure from it, rather than worrying about it. Good luck – and happy New Year!

