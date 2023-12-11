Dear Richard Madeley: I’m convinced I have a daughter I’ve never met – from an affair 30 years ago

Dear Richard,

Thirty years ago I had an affair with a married woman at work. She became pregnant, but insisted that the child was her husband’s. She didn’t return to work at the company after her maternity leave; in due course I too left the company and moved to another part of the UK, where I met someone, married and had two children, who are now in their 20s.

The woman I’d been seeing and I remained, technically at any rate, friends, exchanging Christmas cards and following one another on social media. Recently she posted a slew of family pictures, and I saw her young granddaughter for the first time. She looked exactly like my daughter at that age. I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that I have a daughter I’ve never met, and am a grandfather.

I feel no rancour toward my ex-lover, though I wish she’d told me the truth. And I know it would be wrong of me to disrupt the lives of both our families.

I would love to know these children or at least meet them – is there any way I could do so without risking chaos?

— Andy, via telegraph.co.uk

Dear Andy,

I am so glad you have written to me. Why? Because it gives me the chance to counsel extreme caution before you step in where angels fear to tread.

Look. You may well be right. Your ex-lover’s granddaughter’s facial similarity to your own daughter at the same age may be telling. But it may not. It could be sheer coincidence – the world is full of lookalikes. And one explanation for the similarity may simply be that you and your ex’s husband resemble each other. Perhaps that’s partly why she was attracted to you in the first place – she has ‘a type’. Have you considered this, Andy?

But let us, for the sake of argument, assume that your suspicions are well-founded. Now what? Your daughter – and her own daughter – are presumably secure in their identities. They are part of a functional, extensive family. Can you imagine the impact it would have if you suddenly appear as an interloper, gatecrashing their world order?

And what about your daughter’s relationship with the man she has grown up believing is her father – and his with her? Dear God, the potential for chaos and profound upheaval is practically bottomless.

Andy, I totally understand your desire to have some sort of contact with the two people who may well be your biological daughter and granddaughter. But I think the time for that is long past. You had an affair with someone three decades ago. You and she went on to build separate, happy lives. Why take a wrecking ball to all of that? Because believe me, that’s what you risk doing.

You have spent the last 30 years observing a self-denying ordinance regarding the paternity of your former lover’s child. I congratulate you for following such a mature, sophisticated policy. Please don’t abandon it now, purely on the questionable interpretation of a happy family photograph.

