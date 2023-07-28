The best deals under $50 to shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Ready to save some money? Nordstrom has deep discounts on must-haves like cozy socks, sunscreen and bras. (Photo: Nordstrom)

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing and if you haven't shopped yet, there's still time. We combed through more than 5,000 items to find you the best deals under $50 — we're talking Havaianas for $18 (was $30), Zella leggings for $40 (was $60) and Kate Somerville anti-aging cream for only $49 (that's a whopping 50% off). To help make shopping even easier, we've broken down our favorite under $50 finds by category. Scroll down for deals on women's clothing, lingerie and shapewear, accessories, beauty and home. Keep in mind that top-selling sale items are going fast, so our advice is to purchases your faves ASAP. Prices on all items go up on August 7. Happy shopping!

Best clothing deals under $50

Nordstrom Zella Live In High Waist Leggings $40 $59 Save $19 Thousands of Nordstrom shoppers own and love the retailer’s Zella Live In Leggings and right now you can score them for way less. These soft and stretchy bottoms are moisture-wicking and have a high waistband that won’t slip down no matter how much you move around. Bonus: they have a hidden pocket to hold your phone, credit card or ID. $40 at Nordstrom

"Better than Lululemon!" exclaimed a Zella devotee. "I’ve had these for almost a year now and I cannot say enough good things! I live in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and I mostly do outdoor activities in these. I rock climb, hike, scramble over ridges, run trails and more in these and they never fail. They’re never too hot and never ride down."

Caslon V-Neck Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt $13 $19 Save $6 See at Nordstrom

Caslon Sleeveless Jersey Maxi Dress $23 $39 Save $16 See at Nordstrom

Zella Studio Cutout T-Shirt $33 $49 Save $16 See at Nordstrom

Thread & Supply Plaid Polar Fleece Shacket $35 $45 Save $10 See at Nordstorm

Best lingerie and shapewear deals under $50

Nordstrom Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra $47 $70 Save $23 Not only does this popular Natori bra provide the support and comfort you’d expect from a T-shirt bra but it has a feminine lace trim along the bottom to give it a more fashion-forward feel. The foam-lined bra features contoured cups that give your bust a flattering shape, and a built-in underwire offers support without digging into your skin. $47 at Nordstrom

"Favorite bra right now," said a thrilled shopper. "I’m always looking for that perfect bra. You know the kind that doesn’t dig in anywhere, that doesn’t make you feel like your girls are at your neck and that doesn’t cut into your back fat. Well, I think this is the one. I’ve been wearing it ever since I got it and have already ordered a second one. It is so light and comfortable but gives me support without digging into my shoulders or ribcage. Try it!"

Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch High Waist Briefs $15 $20 Save $5 See at Nordstrom

True & Co The True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette $32 $49 Save $17 See at Nordstrom

B.Tempt'd by Wacoal Fit Underwire Bra $32 $48 Save $16 See at Nordstrom

Skims Sculpting Seamless Mid Thigh Bodysuit $34 $68 Save $34 See at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas $41 $59 Save $18 See at Nordstrom

Best accessory deals under $50

Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams 2-Pack CozyChic Socks $22 $30 Save $8 Is there anything better than fluffy socks? This cozy pair from Barefoot Dreams will keep your toes warm come fall and winter. One sizes fits women's shoe sizes 5 to 9. Score them in a bunch of colors including gray, pink and black. $22 at Nordstrom

"These are are the best socks I have ever owned," gushed a five-star reviewer. "I bought them last year and wore the crap out of them. I just repurchased all the colors this year. They are very warm, cozy and soft — just the best!"

Havaianas Slim Flip Flop $18 $30 Save $12 See at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Everyday Cubic Zirconia Huggie Hoop Earrings $23 $35 Save $12 See at Nordstrom

Madewell Medium Perfect Leather Belt $32 $48 Save $16 See at Nordstrom

Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Shoulder Bag $38 $55 Save $17 See at Nordstrom

Free People We the Free Rider Crossbody Bag $40 $58 Save $18 See at Nordstrom

Quay Australia It's My Way 53mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses $43 $65 Save $22 See at Nordstrom

Best beauty deals under $50

This customer has been using Clinique's popular lotion for years: "I have very sensitive skin so I'm very picky about my face cream. I've tried other lotions but always come back to this one. My mother, who has passed away, introduced me to this product. Now, every day, twice a day, I think of her as I apply the lotion. Added benefit!"

Mario Badescu Ready, Set, Protect Gift Set $30 $45 Save $15 See at Nordstrom

Coola Double the Sun Bestseller Set $32 $56 Save $24 See at Nordstrom

Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Sheer Tinted Lip Balm Duo $35 $70 Save $35 See at Nordstrom

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara Duo $40 $58 Save $18 See at Nordstrom

Drybar Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler Set $42 $65 Save $23 See at Nordstrom

Supergoop Glow Duo $43 $64 Save $21 See at Nordstrom

Benefit Cosmetics Line & Lash Haul Mascara & Eyeliner $45 $80 Save $35 See at Nordstrom

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream $49 $98 Save $49 See at Nordstrom

Best home deals under $50

"We love these blankets," said a happy shopper. "We have one on our bed that we’ve had for a couple of years now, and it still looks brand new. It washes beautifully! I got a new one for my home office and the dog immediately cuddled up with it. It's the best blanket."

Nordstrom Hydrocotton Hand Towel $14 $19 Save $5 See at Nordstorm

Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel $21 $29 Save $8 See at Nordstrom

Le Creuset Heritage Butter Dish $28 $35 Save $7 See at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Moves with You Down Alternative Pillow $30 $49 Save $19 See at Nordstrom

Kate Spade South Street 5" x 7" Frame $34 $75 Save $41 See at Nordstrom

Nest New York Votive Candle Trio $36 $53 Save $17 See at Nordstrom