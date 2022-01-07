5 amazing deals for Star Wars fans: A free PC game, a $5 jigsaw puzzle and more!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Clockwise from top left: SaberForms lightsabers, 3D-printed Millennium Falcon, Star Wars night-light, The Mandalorian jigsaw puzzle, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Let me just get this out of the way: The Force is strong with these deals. (You knew it was coming, right?)

As a bona fide Star Wars nerd, I'm always on the lookout for anything new or fun to add to my collection — especially when it's cheap or, better, free. Today, the moons of Yavin must be in line with Coruscant, because there are five such goodies to choose from.

'This is the way'....to a great jigsaw-puzzle deal

This should keep you busy while you wait for the next season of The Mandalorian. (Photo: Buffalo Games)

Think you can scrape together $5? That's all it'll cost you to get the Star Wars The Mandalorian 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, one that's sure to warm the heart of any Baby Yoda — sorry, Grogu — fan. This Buffalo Games puzzle normally sells for $11.

It comes with a poster, too, a nice little piece of art to add to your collection.

$5 $11 at Walmart

Indulge your inner Jedi and save $40 on any SaberForms lightsaber

SaberForms lightsabers aren't replicas; they're custom weapons any Jedi would be proud to wield. (Photo: SaberForms)

Is there a single Star Wars fan who doesn't secretly wish to be Luke Skywalker? Or Rey? Maybe even General Grievous? (No judgement!) The first thing you'll need, of course, is a lightsaber.

Not some cheap, plastic Hasbro job, either — I'm talking heavy-duty, hobbyist-level custom jobs like the ones offered at SaberForms. For a limited time, you can get $40 off any lightsaber when you apply promo code SaberForms Discount 40 at checkout. (Yep, exactly like that, spaces and all.) Note that this code won't work with a couple models that are already discounted, like the Justice Enforcer MK2, but you can use code SaberForms Happy New Year to save $20 on those.

These are serious sabers, with metal alloy handles available in a variety of cool designs. Once powered up, you can choose between different blade colors and sound effects; motion-sensing "vwoom-vwoom" and clash effects are built in as well.

Amazingly, these aren't just pretty props to look at; they're suitable for dueling and meet LudoSport regulations. Some models can even be converted to dual-blade configurations (paging Darth Maul!).

Story continues

I recently got the chance to test-drive one of the sabers, and it's pretty amazing. For one thing, it's heavy, far more substantial than any toy-store replica. I do wish the setup and usage instructions were a bit better — there's a learning curve — but overall I'm delighted. SaberForms' lightsabers would make any Star Wars fan very happy.

Save $40 with promo code

Get Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PC absolutely free (with Amazon Prime)

Maybe the best reason yet to have an Amazon Prime subscription? (Photo: EA)

Gamers, buckle up: One of the newest (and highest-rated) Star Wars games can be yours for free. All you need is an active Amazon Prime subscription, which affords access to (among other things) Amazon Prime Gaming. Each month, that site offers up some pretty amazing freebies — as evidenced by the recent addition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It's a $40 value.

(Don't have Prime? In addition to free games, it entitles you to fast shipping and a host of other benefits. Sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime subscription to try it out.)

There are a couple other requirements. First, you'll need a PC with enough horsepower to run Fallen Order. Second, you'll need an Origin account and the Origin client software (both free as well).

With those ducks in row, get ready for a seriously fun action-adventure game that scored top marks from players and reviewers alike.

Looking for a couple accessories to improve your gaming experience? I've got you:

Free with Amazon Prime

Give your kids the best night-light in the galaxy

This little night-light (of mine) also comes with the Death Star and Millennium Falcon. (Photo: New Hiya)

Yes, your..."kids." The New Hiya color-changing Star Wars lamp comes with three interchangeable acrylic plates: Death Star, R2-D2 and Millennium Falcon. Just pop one into the base for a nifty night-light experience. The lamp can be operated by touch or the included remote (which is also used to change colors and adjust brightness).

Oh, I forgot the best part: Already on sale, the light drops to just $12 when you clip the on-page 30%-off coupon. (It regularly sells for $23.) Is it as cool as it looks in photos? The 4.6-star average rating from over 5,400 buyers makes a strong case for yes.

$12 with coupon

3D-print the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy

The Falcon can make the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs -- but the 3D printed model will take a little longer.(Photo: Fab365)

If you've been debating whether to get a 3D printer, this may change your mind. Although there are various printable Millennium Falcon designs out there, I've never seen one like this. It prints in a handful of large, support-free chunks, all of which snap together with relative ease. And the end result is a thing of thoroughly detailed beauty, completing with moving radar dish, boarding ramp and gun turrets.

To get it completelyl free, you just need to sign up for a Fab365 account. (Many of the designs there cost a few bucks; not this one, at least right now.) Then you can download the files needed for your 3D printer's slicing software.

Speaking of that, ready to take the plunge? There are tons of 3D printers out there, with prices starting as low as $150. I'll make the case for spending a little more: My Creality CR-6 SE ($429 at Amazon) has proven easy to use and very reliable, and it's more than capable of handling a print like this.

$429 at Amazon

Have you found any other Star Wars treasures of late? Share them in the comments section below!

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smartphone and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.