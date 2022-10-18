Get over $100 off a 55-inch TV, save a bundle on Bose earbuds and more!

Cook up some holiday cheer and watch the smiles emerge as these gifts are opened. You'll smile because of the savings. (Photo: Walmart)

1. Score a smart TV for over $100 off the ticket price

onn. onn. 55” Class 4K LED Roku Smart TV HDR $268 $379 Save $111 A 55-inch smart TV for under $300 is a fantastic deal. Onn partnered with Roku for app-enabled content—search via voice for titles, actors, directors and more. (It, of course, works with the remote too.) The TV has 4K resolution for a clear image, and the refresh rate allows for smooth motion for gaming and sports. You can trust the word of over 1,100 glowing, five-star reviews: "I am very satisfied with this Roku tv and the many features it offers. It's extremely easy to setup/connect. You just follow the onscreen prompts and enable WiFi on it (needed for streaming). If you subscribe to cable, adding your current channels is a breeze too," said one customer. $268 at Walmart

2. Save $70 on a rose gold bicycle

Kent Bicycles Kent Bicycles 26 In. Bayside Women's Cruiser Bike $178 $248 Save $70 They'll be a cool rider with this snazzy rose gold bicycle. It features an oversized step through frame, easy shifting on the handles through its seven speeds, pull hand breaks, plus a cup holder for your emotional support water bottle. Twenty six-inch wheels and a steel frame allow for a smooth and sturdy ride. "I researched for several months before making this choice. The ride is exceptionally smooth, and the 7 gears are perfect for navigating the hilly roads in our subdivision. I love the oversized, nicely padded seat, and I love being able to ride sitting down like I did as a kid instead of having to hunch over to ride," said one enthusiastic reviewer. $178 at Walmart

3. Get a pizza oven for 30% off

Walmart Expert Grill 15" Charcoal Pizza Oven $97 $137 Save $40 With summer and peak grill weather coming to a close, you may have already started daydreaming about how you can upgrade your set-up for next year. This charcoal-powered pizza oven heats up to 800 degrees in just 90 seconds. And it's not just for pizza, you can sear steaks, burgers, chicken and even bake bread. You'll be the hit of the neighborhood. "This pizza oven works flawlessly. I was hesitant with the 'cheap' price tag, but wow. Literally makes the best pizza. I wanted a charcoal one versus propane, and I'm so glad I chose this one. Easy to assemble and easy to use. Pizzas flying out in 2 minutes once heated," gushes one reviewer. $97 at Walmart

4. Listen up: These wireless ears buds are $30 off

Bose BOSE Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $149 $179 Save $30 If you're keeping up a summer walking habit or looking ahead to some active New Year's resolutions, then a nice pair of wireless headphones may be on the wish list. This pair from Bose has tons of features, like commands with just a tap of the right or left ear—control volume, accept calls, skip tracks and check battery level. Speaking of batteries, these have a five hour battery life with one charge and an additional 10 hours in the charging case. The silicone tips are comfortable and stay in place, plus come in three sizes for the optimal fit. The wireless buds are available in three colors—gray with neon accents, black and blue. $149 at Walmart

5. Get a $50 savings on a 14-inch laptop

Walmart Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14" FHD Laptop $299 $329 Save $30 If you're looking for a straightforward, affordable laptop for classes, meetings or home use, this pick is a deal that's hard to beat. It checks all the boxes: 14" screen, 128 GB SSD, 4GB memory and 7.5 hours of battery life. Ideal for everyday tasks, this computer has a built in shutter to cover up the webcam when not in use. Over 4,500 users give it five stars. "This has been an excellent investment in our business & family! I do retail sales, run a blog, and have a 6 & 13 year old currently doing cyber schooling. This machine runs everything we put it through beautifully! Zero lag, simple layout, and lets me know when something needs an update. All of us love this laptop and we will buy again!" said one reviewer. $299 at Walmart

