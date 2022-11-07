Major deal alert! Walmart is dropping early Black Friday prices starting now

The savings on these deals are too good to pass up. (Photo: Walmart)

Alarm blaring, rushing through your routine and hoping the caffeine hits by the time you have to start work: a typical Monday, but a less than ideal way to start the week. If you really want to hit the ground running and start your week off right, earn major savings on some big-ticket items ahead of the holiday season. Today, Walmart is dropping Black Friday prices on tons of coveted products, from electronics to apparel. The endorphin rush of scoring a deal will be almost as good as a grande eggnog latte—almost.

Even better, you don’t have to chase after these deals yourself. We've partnered with Walmart for their Deals for Days event to bring you the best discounts every day through the end of the month. Plus, every Monday throughout November, they'll be dropping even more savings, and we'll be sure to flag those for you.

Heads up: Walmart+ members get first dibs. On top of the free delivery, gas and prescription-drug discounts and other perks of the $98 annual membership, you'll get early access to sales like these. So while the deals will be available to all online shoppers tonight at 7pm Eastern Time, Walmart+ members get access starting at noon.

So whether you’re tracking down a deal on a laptop or a new set of pots and pans, we’ve got your back. Start adding to your cart now.

ELECTRONICS

Walmart HP 11.6" Chromebook $79 $98 Save $19 If you're looking for the perfect gift for a student, this Chromebook is on sale for under $80. It contains 4 GB of memory, 32 GB of storage and a powerful processor. One particularly forward-thinking feature — especially if your teen is accident-prone — is that it's spill-resistant with reinforced corners, so a fall off a desk or a splash from a drink shall do no harm. Here's a testimonial from a very satisfied customer: "I purchased this for my 12-year-old to be able to work on his reading and math skills through his school portal, so storage wasn't an issue. We did need a webcam for school online meetings, and this worked flawlessly. For our needs it's perfect, and so is the price point. This Chromebook isn't meant for heavy gaming or downloads, or for massive storage. But if you need just something to do research and a bit of schoolwork and to connect with friends and family or to check and answer emails, this is by far the best one I've found." $79 at Walmart

SAMSUNG Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $99 $149 Save $50 Walmart

TOZO T12 True Wireless Earbuds $28 $37 Save $9 Walmart

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch $99 $149 Save $50 Walmart

HOME

Walmart Bestway 18" Tritech Air Mattress Queen with Built-In Pump $44 $60 Save $16 Get ahead of the holiday rush by planning for the guest invasion now. The firm construction and attached pillows on this queen-size air mattress allow for weightless sleep with minimal air loss throughout the night. The anti-microbial treatment resists odor, mold and mildew and the built-in pump will save you from a late night Walmart run because you can't find one when it's time for bed. It also blows up quickly, taking only four minutes to reach its final form. These parents put it to the test: "We took it with us when we went to visit our daughter. It has a built-in pump to blow it up, so no need to have or buy an air pump. We slept on it for five nights and didn't have any issues of it sagging or losing air. It also sits high enough to easily get out out of bed without issues." $44 at Walmart

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum $144 $259 Save $115 Walmart

Zimtown 3 Piece Nested Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set $100 $110 Save $10 Walmart

Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine Bundle $200 $230 Save $30 Walmart

KITCHEN

Walmart Farberware Easy Clean Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set This cookware set makes an excellent gift for any amateur chefs on your list and, starting today, it's a special buy at just $35 (Typically, it sells for $50 at other major retailers). With 11 pieces in all (two pots, two pans, corresponding lids and five utensils),you're looking at just over $3 per piece. The aqua color adds a pretty pop for any kitchen and will look great for those Instagram humblebrags of their newest culinary creation. Farberware is also a brand you can trust with its nonstick coating and even heat distribution (thanks to its aluminum construction). Bonus: It's all dishwasher-safe. $35 at Walmart

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $35 $50 Save $15 Walmart

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $50 $80 Save $30 Walmart

Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $120 $178 Save $58 Walmart

TOYS

Photo: Walmart 'Paw Patrol,' Al’s Deluxe Big Truck Toy We're calling it: this Paw Patrol Truck will be a hit for the holidays. Al and his logging truck are the newest members of the Paw Patrol rescue squad, and his truck features a rising control pod with an extendable logging crane and a locking claw mechanism. Al can be put in the driver's seat as well as be the crane operator — he's a multitalented pup. Hear it from the kids who have already taken the toy for a spin: "We love that it is universal. We have three girls in the family, and they were all fighting for who was going to play with it first." Another parent said, "This Paw Patrol Al Deluxe Big Truck was a fun new addition to our toy adventure play! It features a new dog, and it was very fun to move the claw arm of the truck and pick up various objects and put them into the truck or take them out of the truck." This current special buy of just $20 is half the price (if not more) of the same toy purchased elsewhere. So delight the little ones on your list and save a bundle. $20 at Walmart

Pokemon Cards: Darkrai VSTAR Premium Collection Box $20 $120 Save $100 Walmart

Barbie Extra 5-Doll Set with 6 Pets & 70 Styling Pieces $70 $99 Save $29 Walmart

Rainbocorns Eggzania Surprise Mania $20 $35 Save $15 Walmart

Ford Bronco Battery Radio Control Truck $49 $90 Save $41 Walmart

FASHION

Photo: Walmart Wonder Nation Wonder Nation Girls Striped No-Show Socks $5 $8 Save $3 One is lost to the abyss of the dryer, one gets too muddy to salvage, and yet another has a hole in the big toe. Kids' — and adults', for that matter — socks seem to need to be replaced more than most other clothing items. Thankfully, this pack is on sale for less than 50 cents per pair. Yep, score 10 pairs of new kids' socks for just $5. They're low-top style and made from a super soft material in three sizes. The multi-color pack is fun to mix and match, or your fashionista can select the pair that best suits the day's outfit. You'll be happy you snagged a set when laundry day comes around again and you find yet another missing match. $5 at Walmart

Alpine Swiss Mens Down Alternative Vest $20 $30 Save $10 Walmart

3-Pack Women's Fleece & French Terry Oversized Loose-Fit Jogger Sweatpants $34 $50 Save $16 Walmart

Champion Powerblend Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt $25 $50 Save $25 Walmart

Heart N Crush Women's All Over Stars Pullover Sweater $15 $20 Save $5 Walmart

