DC spray parks open for the summer

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Spray parks in the District officially opened Saturday morning, in the midst of a heat wave scorching the region.

D.C.’s spray parks will stay open daily through Labor Day. Regular hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the exception of scheduled maintenance.

Heat resources: DC Mayor activates Heat Emergency Plan for the District

For a full list of splash parks by Ward, head to the Department of Parks and Recreation’s (DPR) website or click here.

DPR noted that Turkey Thicket Recreation Center in Northeast D.C. was offline for repairs.

