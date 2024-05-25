DC opens city pools with annual ‘jump in’ event

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off pool season in D.C. with the annual “jump in” event, held this year at the Anacostia Pool.

“Going to the pool or spray park is a beloved pastime for District residents, but it’s more than just fun. It allows residents of all ages to keep cool while staying active, and it gives mom and dad a safe and free place to take the kids all summer long,” said Mayor Bowser.

The mayor, alongside other city leaders and community members, jumped into the pool Friday afternoon which signaled the opening of pools citywide.

All 22 D.C. Department and Parks and Recreation pools, as well as the 32 spray parks, were opened Friday.

They’ll operate on a weekend schedule, plus Memorial Day, through June 23.

Starting June 24, pools and spray parks will be open on individual summer schedules, six days a week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“We are so proud of DPR’s extensive network of 22 outdoor pools and 32 spray parks the investments Mayor Bowser continues to make to provide fun and safe aquatic opportunities to young people and residents of all ages,” said DPR Director Thennie Freeman.

Parents, like Danielle Milliner, attended the event alongside their children.

“I definitely wanted my kid to experience this. He goes to DRP all the time, he goes to camp, away camp,” said Milliner.

She said DPR is an invaluable resource for families.

“To keep my kid safe and involved. Sometimes there’s a little too much going on out here,” she explained. “You as a parent, you keep your kid involved in something positive, you can’t go wrong.”

