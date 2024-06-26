Daywatch: Top spots for ice cream and sweet treats this summer in Chicago

Good morning, Chicago.

Ice cream can take many forms, but it all comes down to a feeling: satisfying and sweet, eaten in the Chicago summer.

For this guide of various ice cream options around the city, the Tribune dining team looked for more than just scoop shops. We wanted to try dessert styles from around the world. In the end, we expanded our recommendations from more than just scoops of ice cream to include Italian ice, ice cream bars, paletas and more.

Here is what we’d recommend a friend order when out with us on a hot summer day.

And here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Subscribe to more newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Today’s eNewspaper edition

Highland Park parade shooting survivors, victims’ families expected at alleged gunman’s plea-change hearing

Today’s hearing may conclude the criminal prosecution of Robert Crimo III in the mass shooting at the 2022 Highland Park Fourth of July parade that killed seven and wounded dozens.

Judge likely to sentence former Outcome Health CEO Rishi Shah on Wednesday

A federal judge will likely sentence former Outcome Health CEO Rishi Shah today, after spending Tuesday hearing arguments and testimony about how much money clients and investors lost because of fraud at the company.

Shah was convicted of fraud after a 10-week-long trial last year. His sentencing hearing began Tuesday, with government prosecutors asking U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin to sentence Shah to 15 years in prison.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race returns with shorter setup, fewer skeptics and hopes for less rain

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is back for Year 2, with an accelerated and less disruptive setup schedule, the addition of single-day ticket sales to boost attendance and hopes that Mother Nature will cooperate to help the July Fourth weekend event gain more traction.

For Tesla’s futuristic new Cybertruck, a fourth recall

Tesla is recalling its futuristic new Cybertruck pickup for the fourth time in the U.S. to fix problems with trim pieces that can come loose and front windshield wipers that can fail.

Nation’s first publicly funded religious charter school blocked by Oklahoma Supreme Court

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped what would have been the first publicly funded religious charter school in the U.S., turning back conservatives and the state’s GOP governor who have welcomed religious groups into public education.

Bleacher-blocked Wrigley rooftop buildings on track to be torn down

Three Wrigleyville buildings whose iconic rooftop signs and bleachers overlooking the ballpark were blocked a decade ago when the Cubs added massive outfield video boards are now on track to be redeveloped into a new apartment building.

In their place, owners plan to build a five-story, 29-unit apartment building complete with rooftop pickleball courts.

Josh Giddey isn’t shying away from the reality of last season.

He knows he didn’t live up to expectations in Oklahoma City. But after being traded to Chicago in exchange for Alex Caruso last week, Giddey feels positioned to return to his ideal style of play with a new team and a new role on the Bulls roster.

Cincinnati Open: Watch top-tier tennis without traveling abroad or breaking the bank

This isn’t just a tournament. It’s more like a festival of tennis, with plenty of food, music and other diversions. It features a relaxed, intimate environment that brings fans close to the players at a price well below the cost of even the U.S. Open in New York — for which, by the way, Cincinnati offers a superb preview.

Naperville to be part of Olmec colossal head sculpture exhibit in DuPage celebrating Latin American culture

The outdoor exhibit consists of 33 unique, large-scale sculptures inspired by colossal stone heads crafted by the early Meso-American Olmec civilization more than 3,000 years ago.

‘Janet Planet’ review: Story of a mother and loner daughter is drawn achingly close to life

Annie Baker has made her feature film debut as writer-director with “Janet Planet,” and there’s so much right with it, beginning and ending with how Baker listens to, and frames, what her characters say, and how, writes Tribune film critic Michael Phillips. And what they don’t.

‘Fancy Dance’ review: A small film that packs a big punch, thanks to Oscar-nominee Lily Gladstone

The film is more confirmation that Lily Gladstone is a bonafide movie star, writes Tribune TV and film critic Nina Metz. Oscar-nominated for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” she makes nuanced choices and is the kind of actor who holds the screen with a wonderful charisma.