Dayton Brick Shop, a LEGO hotspot, celebrates 2 years at Washington Twp. location

May 28—The Dayton Brick Shop, which specializes in LEGOs and other brick toys, celebrated two years at its current location in Washington Twp. over the holiday weekend.

The store, at 5519 Bigger Road, first opened in 2020 near Centerville High School and moved the current location after outgrowing the initial space.

"WE Buy, Sell & Trade everything LEGO!" the Dayton Brick Shop said Facebook. On its website, the business said: "We pay cash for new, sealed sets and buy entire collections of new and used sets and bulk tubs of parts."

In 2022 at the time of the move, owner Nick O'Donnell told the Dayton Daily News his love for LEGO began, like most, when he was a kid.

"My grandma used to babysit us a lot and we would go to JCPenney all the time when she would get her hair done," he said. "Across from the hair salon is where all the toys were. I would always see the LEGO there."