Day trip to Lynden: Delicious pastries, fairy tale parks, unique restaurants and shops

Spring is coming to Whatcom County, and today The Bellingham Herald launches a new series of day trip destinations for you to enjoy! We will be exploring local cities, islands and destinations that can be experienced within a day’s travel from Bellingham.

To kick things off, we explored Lynden and found a fairy tale forest, delicious pastries, sweet locally-owned shops and beautiful scenery.

Stop 1: Bellewood Farms

On your way from Bellingham to Lynden, take WA-539 to stop at Bellewood Farms and Distillery for a quick breakfast or coffee. Bellewood Farms and Distillery is an apple orchard, seasonal pumpkin patch, distillery, farm store and cafe that offers a variety of drinks, food and baked goods.

Bellewood Farms and Distillery at 6140 Guide Meridian Rd. in Lynden, Wash. on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Grab breakfast at the cafe or a to-go coffee and pastry for your drive up to downtown Lynden, and enjoy the beautiful views from the farmstead.

Bellewood Farms and Distillery at 6140 Guide Meridian Rd. in Lynden, Wash. on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Bellewood Farms also offers free distillery tastings and a farm store full of homemade pies, butters, ciders and more.

Bellewood Farms and Distillery at 6140 Guide Meridian Rd. in Lynden, Wash. on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The business is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 6140 Guide Meridian Rd. in Lynden.

After visiting Bellewood Farms, continue on your drive to downtown, which leads you through tree-lined streets.

Trees lining Front St. in Lynden, Wash. on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Stop 2: Downtown Shops

You’ll know you found downtown Lynden when you see The Mill at Seventh, a restaurant nestled inside an iconic windmill. Across Front Street from The Mill, you’ll be able to park in a large, free public parking lot.

The Mill at Seventh and the Dutch Village Mall on Thursday, May 3 at 655 Front St, Lynden, Wash.

Downtown Lynden was first planned out in 1871, according to the Lynden Heritage Museum website, and now is home to a variety of small, locally owned shops to explore — and a hidden gem: The Dutch Village Mall.

The Dutch Village Mall on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 655 Front St, Lynden, Wash.

The Dutch Village Mall looks quaint from the outside, but inside its doors you’ll find a hidden “town square” with an indoor koi pond, bridges, a restaurant, stores and a theater.

The Dutch Village Mall on Thursday, May 3, 2024 at 655 Front St, Lynden, Wash.

Chandara House restaurant inside The Dutch Village Mall on Thursday, May 3, 2024 at 655 Front St, Lynden, Wash.

Visitors can enjoy The Claire Theater’s latest production, a bite to eat from Chandara House, an authentic Thai restaurant or stop in a shop such as Opal and Oak, a housewares, clothing and gift shop.

Opal and Oak was opened in May 2022 by husband-and-wife duo Hollie and Colin Morris.

“I have been in design with my previous job of 20 years, so always have had a passion and interest in home decor and decorating,” Mollie Morris wrote in a message to The Herald. “Lynden is such a quaint small town, and we didn’t have a boutique quite like ours so when the opportunity arose, we jumped at it.”

Opal and Oak, a a housewares, clothing and gift shop on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 655 Front St. in Lynden, Wash.

“I hope to provide a place where people can come in and have a positive. And pleasant experience and feel joy when they shop with us. I hope that we can offer a little something for everyone and that they can feel the heart and love that is put into each item that we choose to bring into our shop,” Morris said.

Opal and Oak is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 655 Front St.

“Lynden has a very Dutch heritage, which is easy to spot. But it is also such a tight-knit community. Everyone really does look out for each other. Almost feels like a big extended family at times,” Morris said.

Stop 3: Eucatastrophe Coffee and Used Books

As you continue east down Front Street, make sure to stop in at Eucatastrophe Coffee and Used Books to grab a drink and pastry before your next stop and explore the vast rows of used books that take you further and further into the store.

Eucatastrophe Coffee and Used Books on Thursday, May 3, 2024 at 515 Front St. in Lynden, Wash.

The cafe has an indoor seating area for you to enjoy a variety of espresso drinks and baked goods, or a book from their massive collection.

Eucatastrophe Coffee and Used Books is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 515 Front St.

Stop 4: Lynden Heritage Museum

The Lynden Heritage Museum is located at the far East end of Front Street and is a must-see for history buffs or curious visitors.

The museum filled its 30,000 square feet with other 20,000 items on display to educate visitors on the history of Whatcom County and the city of Lynden, as well as rotating new exhibits.

The Lynden Heritage Museum on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 217 Front St, Lynden, Wash.

Admission costs $10 for adults, $7 for students and seniors. Children and veterans are admitted for free. The Lynden Heritage Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 217 Front St.

Stop 5: Lunch at The Newsroom Pub

After your busy morning of exploring, we recommend stopping for lunch at The Newsroom Pub, although Lynden has a variety of restaurants to choose from along Front Street.

The Newsroom Pub on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 608 Front St. in Lynden, Wash.

The Newsroom Pub opened in 2022 in a historic building that used to house the Lynden Tribune. The newspaper was printed there for 41 years, according to the restaurant’s website. The pub is decorated with historic newspaper front pages and nods to the local newspaper that continues to publish.

The Newsroom Pub on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 608 Front St. in Lynden, Wash.

The Newsroom Pub is open to all ages and has indoor and outdoor seating. The restaurant serves fish tacos, burgers, salads, fish and chips, nachos, mac and cheese and paninis, as well as ice cream from Edaleen Dairy.

The Newsroom Pub is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 608 Front St.

Stop 6: Village Books and Paper Dreams

After lunch, stroll through Village Books and Paper Dreams, a book and gift store that has another location in Bellingham. This location is attached to another great restaurant with multiple Whatcom County locations, Avenue Bread, as well as a women’s clothing boutique Cheeks Jeans.

Village Books and Paper Dreams on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 430 Front St. in Lynden, Wash.

Village Books and Paper Dreams is open from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 430 Front St.

Stop 7: Alsum Trading Company and Summit Thrift Store

A few doors down from Village Books and Paper Dreams is Alsum Trading Company, a large home goods antique shop.

Alsum Trading Company on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 400 Front St. in Lynden, Wash.

Alsum Trading Company is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 400 Front St.

For those who love finding more good deals, right next door to the antique shop is Summit Thrift Store, which is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 404 Front St.

Stop 8: Lynden Dutch Bakery

The Lynden Dutch Bakery on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 421 Front St. in Lynden, Wash.

After exploring more shops downtown, you may me craving something sweet. The Lynden Dutch Bakery is your perfect stop to pick up a coffee and a homemade treat.

The Lynden Dutch Bakery on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 421 Front St. in Lynden, Wash.

The Lynden Dutch Bakery was started in 1907 and is known for its authentic Dutch baked goods, treats and desserts.

The Lynden Dutch Bakery on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 421 Front St. in Lynden, Wash.

Whether you’re craving a chocolate tart, an almond koekie, butter cookies, white chocolate raspberry scones, caramel apple pie, raspberry cream cheese muffin or a cinnamon roll, Lynden Dutch Bakery lives up to its reputation.

An almond koekie and chocolate tart from The Lynden Dutch Bakery on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 421 Front St. in Lynden, Wash.

Lynden Dutch Bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 421 Front St.

Grab a coffee and a treat to enjoy on your stroll at our next stop.

Stop 9: Jim Kaemingk Sr. Trail

A few minutes away from Front St. is a hidden gem: Jim Kaemingk Sr. Trail. The trail is an easy, paved road that connects neighborhoods and Lynden Middle School along Fishtrap Creek, and has some beautiful scenery along its path.

A storybook-like cottage on the Jim Kaemingk Sr. Trail on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 503 Brookfield Ct. in Lynden, Wash.

If you enter the trail at 503 Brookfield Ct., park your car on the street and begin walking along the school playfield’s chain link fence. You’ll reach a fork in the road where you can choose to visit a fairy tale-like cottage on your left, or a forest-lined stream and bridge on your right.

A bridge over Fish Trap creek on the Jim Kaemingk Sr. Trail on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 503 Brookfield Ct. in Lynden, Wash.

Stop 10: Edaleen Dairy

If you’re craving another sweet treat on your adventure-filled day, take a three-minute drive to Edaleen Dairy for homemade ice cream. The Lynden-based dairy has storefronts across Whatcom County, serving up its delicious ice cream, milk, yogurt, cheese and other dairy products.

Edaleen Dairy on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 1011 E Grover St. in Lynden, Wash.

At the dairy’s Lynden storefront, visitors can also pick up deli sandwiches, Dutch sweets and baked goods, soup, cheesecakes and specialty sundaes. Edaleen Dairy is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 1011 E Grover St.

A waffle cone of cappuccino chip ice cream of Edaleen Dairy in Bellingham, Wash. on Aug. 4, 2023.

Stop 11: Scenic Drive Home

If you’re heading south as you leave Lynden, take an alternate way home along Hannegan Road. This route will take you through miles of green farmland, mountain views and a bridge over the Nooksack River.

The view from Hannegan Rd. in Lynden, Wash. on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

If you’re needing a spot for dinner, pull off at Rusty Wagon Old Tyme Food, Raspberry Ridge Golf Course & Grill or District Brewing.