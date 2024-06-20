It’s an all-day Soirée in SOCO!

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Shoppe in Colorado Springs is hosting the Summer Soirée on Saturday, June 22nd, where you can enjoy the ultimate blend of style, flavor, and girl power.

The Shoppe is a collective of three small women-owned businesses that have come together to create. Local Honey, one of the vendors inside The Shoppe, is co-owned by Clara McQueeney. Clara shares details about the upcoming event just in time for the start of summer.

This Summer Soirée is an event dedicated to embracing joy and togetherness in our community! Local vendors attending include Hold Fast Coffee Co, Happy Hour Donuts, Becoming Poetry, Queen City Ink, Brother Ryan, and more.

“Bring your friends and get ready to enjoy the fun all day long,” Cara expressed during the interview. “We’ll have donuts and coffee in the morning on Saturday, a build-your-own floral bar and custom poetry in the afternoon, and live music and food trucks in the evening! Plus, a flash tattoo artist all day!”

For more information about the Summer Soirée or the local vendors attending the event, check out @thelocalhoneyco on Instagram or visit thelocalhoneyco.com.

