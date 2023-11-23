‘The day I received a medical discharge from the RAF was was one of the worst days of my life’

Sporty and passionate about fitness, Stacey Mitchell always fancied a career in the RAF. She’d grown up inspired by the stories of her grandfather’s service and so, when she left school, she applied and was accepted into the service aged 19.

“I was a driver at RAF Odiham, mostly working with the Chinooks, refuelling and doing some maintenance,” says Mitchell, now 30, from East Riding. “I was loving it, being promoted quickly, and making the most of it.

“I also played for the RAF netball team and I loved taking part in all the physical training opportunities.”

Mitchell was on physical training when she sustained an Achilles tendon overuse injury to her left leg. She was sore and stiff but the pain just got worse. “I received medical treatment for around six months and things weren’t improving, so I was eventually sent to a specialist,” Mitchell explains. “Ten months after the initial injury, I was sent on a three-week rehabilitation. By the end of the course, I was in extreme pain, shooting, burning pain all through my leg.”

Doctors put Mitchell in an air-cast boot (popularly known as a “moon boot”.) After another seven months, her symptoms got worse. The boot caused nerve damage and eventually she was diagnosed with chronic complex regional pain syndrome, a little understood medical condition, characterised by severe pain. There is no treatment for the agony.

“I had to live on crutches, forget about bearing weight, I couldn’t even stand the pain of having my duvet touching my leg, or wearing trousers,” Mitchell explains. “It was agonising. I struggled to go out or move at all some days because of these severe shooting pains.”

Mitchell’s RAF colleagues were a constant support. “They were invaluable, even when we weren’t talking about what was going on, we were just sending each other silly videos or texts, it really helped take my mind off what had been going on,” she says.

In 2018, Mitchell was offered an elective amputation. “I’d had countless spinal cord stimulators, nerve blockers, ketamine infusions, and various different types of medication. We got to the point where they said my options were to either accept and live with the condition or to have an amputation,” Mitchell says. “Having spent so long living with the pain, if there had been even a one per cent chance that the amputation might allow me to walk again or live a life without that pain, I would have taken it. I’d met some amputees in the RAF and seeing how they’d recovered and moved on with their lives was inspiring.”

After 18 months at the RAF’s Headley Court rehabilitation centre, Mitchell learnt to walk with a prosthetic and use a wheelchair. “There was still some pain but I was spending more time on my feet and feeling better,” she explains. “I even got to go to see the England rugby team play at Twickenham. That would have been unimaginable before the amputation.”

However, In 2021 she received a medical discharge from her beloved role within the RAF. “It was one of the worst days of my life, it was just devastating, it still hurts now,” Mitchell explains. “Ultimately, I could see that I was unfit to serve and I was unfortunate in my situation, but it doesn’t make it hurt any less.”

After leaving Headley Court, Mitchell had to move back in with her parents whose old property didn’t have the space for her to comfortably use her wheelchair when the pain became too bad to walk. “I was on my crutches all the time, but they do strain your body after years of use,” says Mitchell. “With crutches you can’t use your hands so if you want to get a drink or make some tea, you can’t carry it. Those are small things but it strains on your family when you’re having to constantly ask for help. I didn’t have an accessible bathroom, which was a risk when I had showered and I was wet. I slipped a fair few times.”

It was at this point Mitchell thought to get in touch with the RAF Benevolent Fund. Most service members, including herself, make a voluntary donation to the fund from their wages so she’d heard about it before, but hadn’t realised the extent of its work.

“A fellow amputee told me what the fund had done for him, and I realised how much work they did and that they might be able to help,” she explains. Her recovery officer helped with an application and the fund agreed to purchase and fully adapt a property for her to live in.

“I now have a fully adapted kitchen where work surfaces can change heights depending on if I’m in my wheelchair or on my prosthetic leg, I have a fully accessible wet room and I’m able to enter my bungalow safely with ramps,” Mitchell enthuses.

Mitchell has gone on to become an ambassador for the RAF Benevolent Fund and represented the charity at the Veterans Games earlier this year. In the future, she hopes to work with children and young people who’ve lost limbs. “It’s been a huge relief to have the fund’s support,” she says. “It has taken a lot of strain away from my body. Now I feel able to live comfortably and I’m not exhausted all the time.”

