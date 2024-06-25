Day passes for Phoenix hotel pools: How to swim and play without booking a stay

Summer days call for lounging by the pool, plunging into cool water as a break from triple-digit temperatures or relaxing poolside with a drink in hand.

Metro Phoenix is abundant with luxurious resort pools, from family-friendly water parks to serene adults-only oases.

And it's possible to enjoy many of them even if you aren't staying overnight. Day passes give people a chance to experience what a hotel's pool area has to offer, often for only a fraction of the cost of a stay.

Most resort passes range from $25 to $60, though some no-frills pools allow guests for as low as $15 and more opulent resort pools can carry a steeper price tag.

Here's what to know about ResortPass and booking a day pass through a hotel.

ResortPass pool passes in Phoenix and Scottsdale

Many Phoenix and Scottsdale hotels offer day passes through ResortPass. Among the Phoenix-area hotels that have day passes or cabana rentals are:

Book a pool pass through the resort

Some hotels allow you to book your day pass directly with the resort.

Great Wolf Lodge Arizona, on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community near Scottsdale, is one of them. It offers full- and half-day passes ranging from $55 to $100 per person.

Is Resort Pass a good deal?

Whether day passes are the best option for you depends on the time you plan to go (prices and availability are usually better during the week) and how many people are going.

Day passes tend to offer the best savings for solo travelers, couples and small groups, as the cost of a pass is usually far less than a room for an overnight stay and does not require resort fees.

Families and large groups might find booking a one-night stay is a better deal than buying a day pass for each person.

We searched for resort passes and hotel rooms for a stay at Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, known for its Oasis Water Park. On most days, including weekends, day passes for a family of two adults ($55 each) and two children ($45 each) cost $234.70 with tax.

But you might be able to stay the night for about the same amount — or less.

We found a suite with two queen beds and a sofa bed Saturday, July 20, for $240.90 including tax and the $75 per night resort fee. We found rates as low as $218.39 per night, including tax and resort fees, for several weekday dates in July.

For a day at Great Wolf Lodge on July 3, when day passes cost $75 per person, we found the price plus tax for day passes for a family of four ($345.34) was comparable to the total cost of booking a family suite for the night, including taxes and the $39.99 per night resort fee ($346.86).

If the cost of a room is cheaper than or about the same as getting passes for your entire group, the advantage of booking a room is you'll have access to amenities that are reserved for hotel guests, such as day spas.

