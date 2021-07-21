Dax Shepard defends taking testosterone: ‘It makes me far more on fire to be alive’

Dax Shepard is a new man and he is not apologizing for it. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Dax Shepard's body confidence is at an all-time high.

On a recent episode of his Spotify podcast Armchair Expert, the 46-year-old actor opened up about his massive body transformation during an interview with friends Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who were there via video-chat. Kutcher, who was there with Kunis to talk about cryptocurrency interrupted his wife to call attention to Shepard's beefiness.

"Can I comment on the size of your biceps right now, Dax? I feel like you should run a measurement of the size of your bicep and start dropping a weekly measurement into the Discord channel. It's unbelievable! You're getting Joe Rogan arms in there. It's phenomenal! I mean, you look like He Man right now," Kutcher declared.

Shepard explained that in a conversation with his actress wife, Kristen Bell, he decided to work on fitness during quarantine after his super hero dreams did not come true.

"In quarantine I said to Kristen, I've been waiting for 10 years for Marvel to call so that I'd have an excuse to get huge. And they're not gonna call. That ship sailed. I'm 46, they're not gonna call. So I just have to do it for my own amusement, and I gained about 24 pounds."

He added that a combination of workouts, protein shakes and testosterone injections helped him go from 185 pounds to 210, proudly declaring, "I spent my whole life as a medium boy and now I'm a big boy and I like it." Though Kutcher and Kunis were happy for him, they did voice their concerns about his testosterone usage, but Shepard, who regularly shows off his amazing transformation via social media, seemed content with his decision; he also revealed that his father was low in testosterone.

"I think taking yourself to your 28-year-old testosterone level is fine," he explained. "But the point is, forget the body; mentally I love it because it makes me far more on fire to be alive. I was depressed after CHIPS. I was literally retiring, that was the plan, I'm out. ... This is the version I enjoy."

