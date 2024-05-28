David Rogers’ 'Big Bugs' sculptures to create buzz at The Dawes Arboretum

Sculpture from the "Big Bugs" exhibition at The Dawes Arboretum, where artist David Rogers transforms natural materials into colossal insect forms, blending art with the natural landscape.

The Dawes Arboretum in Licking County has been transformed into a fantastical forest of giants as it hosts David Rogers' acclaimed "Big Bugs" exhibition.

Ten massive, meticulously crafted insect sculptures — some up to 25 feet long and made entirely from forest materials — invite visitors to the arboretum at 7770 Jacksontown Road south of Newark into a world where nature's smallest creatures become its largest spectacles.

The collection, which opened Memorial Day weekend, includes a variety of insects from a towering 10-foot Daddy long-legs to a a menacing 20-foot praying mantis and a dynamic, wind-animated dragonfly over the lake. Crafted from natural materials such as cedar, locust, and willow, these sculptures by the environmental artist blend seamlessly with the arboretum’s landscape while offering educational insights into the ecological roles of insects.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome this massive installation to the arboretum this summer — our biggest one yet,” said Katie Carter, interim CEO of The Dawes Arboretum. “The ‘Big Bugs’ are incredible works of art, and will be a very fun, educational experience for our guests."

Rogers, who has been touring his "Big Bugs" across the country since 1994, builds each sculpture to withstand the rigors of travel and outdoor display, incorporating steel armatures for structure and durability.

"It's about 2,000 saplings and countless hours of work," Rogers noted, discussing the effort that goes into constructing one of his 50 ant sculptures.

Rogers sources the materials for his sculptures directly from natural environments rather than purchasing them from stores. He often finds these materials in drainage trenches or similar areas where the desired trees typically grow.

"Half the work that goes into my projects is actually going out and finding the materials. Luckily, that's also half the fun," Rogers said.

Originally a rustic furniture maker, a chance encounter with a bent sapling at his cousin's Vermont home sparked an unexpected transformation for Rogers. Instead of cutting down the tree, he sculpted a 15-foot dinosaur from the branches, unknowingly laying the groundwork for what would become a celebrated career in large-scale, natural art.

"I was instantly drawn to the challenge of using natural forms in art," Rogers said. "Starting with furniture and moving to these large insects allowed me to expand my materials and methods in ways I hadn't imagined."

Rogers’ "Big Bugs" sculptures began with an inquiry from a botanical garden in Dallas, Texas, looking for something different than his usual dinosaurs. "They liked the scale I worked on, but wanted something other than dinosaurs. I had this flash idea: 'Why not make insects, but on a dinosaur scale?'" he said.

The result was an immediate hit, leading to further commissions and an expanding portfolio of creatures.

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, Rogers’ sculptures serve a deeper purpose. They act as educational tools, drawing in visitors who might not otherwise visit a botanical garden.

"This was guaranteed to get a bigger audience," he said. "It should have some element that we can create an educational platform around."

As Rogers reflects on his unexpected career path, his enthusiasm is palpable.

"I consider myself the most fortunate, blessed person in the world. I got to live my dream," he said.

The "Big Bugs" exhibition will be on display at The Dawes Arboretum through Aug. 25. For more information on the exhibit and future events, visit David Rogers' website or follow The Dawes Arboretum on Instagram and Facebook.

