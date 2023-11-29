David Oyelowo Shares How Bass Reeves' Strong Faith Drew Him To The Character

“I’m a Christian myself. I know how that informs my choices, my life, my marriage, my kids, and that we rarely see that.”

David Oyelowo fought for nearly a decade to tell the story of the title character in Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and we sure are glad he did.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Oyelowo discussed his 9-year journey to bring Reeves to life and why being given the opportunity to portray the legendary U.S. Marshal means so much to him.

In addition to Reeves’ cultural and historical significance, Oyelowo said that one of the things that drew him to the role was how his character’s views on justice and equality were shaped by his strong Christian beliefs.

“That’s the core value on which his notion of justice was built,” Oyelowo explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “I think without it, it would be almost impossible not to be more vengeful in his disposition. That was definitely what shaped his moral compass, I would say.”

“I love the fact that we didn’t shy away from that. In fact, to me it was one of the things that I gravitated toward,” he continued. “I’m a Christian myself. I know how that informs my choices, my life, my marriage, my kids, and that we rarely see that. And for Black people in this country, that is a huge part of our culture. That is a huge part of what drives us; how we see the world. And you see that in this character. It was definitely not something to be shied away from.”

From co-executive producers Taylor Sheridan, Chad Feehan, and David C. Glasser, Lawmen: Bass Reeves premiered on Paramount+ on November 5.

This season, per its official logline, “will bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded. The weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family.”

New episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves are released Sundays on Paramount+.

