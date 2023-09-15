David Foster, Katherine McPhee Foster speak out after nanny’s death

Katharine McPhee Foster and David Foster are commenting for the first time on the death of their nanny.

"It's been tough for her," David Foster said in a joint interview with his wife on Entertainment Tonight while McPhee Foster agreed. "But she's managing."

Foster and McPhee Foster share a son, Rennie, who was born in 2021.

The couple made the sudden announcement on Instagram on Aug. 10 that McPhee Foster would miss the last two shows of their tour in Asia.

“David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family. Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all,” the Instagram post read.

TMZ first reported that their nanny was killed after being hit at a Toyota car dealership.

A Toyota spokesperson confirmed to TODAY.com that an incident happened at one of its dealerships that resulted in the loss of life, and that they "take the safety of our customers and our community very seriously. We are fully cooperating with the Los Angeles Police Department as they conduct their investigation into this unfortunate event. Our commitment is to ensure transparency, assist the LAPD in every possible way, and to learn from this incident so we can prevent such tragedies in the future."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com