Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant coming to this Camden County town

CHERRY HILL – That Nashville-style hot chicken is coming to a location near you.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a chain headquartered in Pasadena, California, is opening at Ellisburg Shopping Center here.

The restaurant will open where a short-lived BurgerFi was previously located.

The American fast casual restaurant, founded in Los Angeles in 2017, specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken.

This will be the first Dave’s Hot Chicken in South Jersey and third in the state, with other locations in Ocean Township and Wayne.

The restaurant, which plans further expansion in New Jersey and has more than 140 restaurants across four countries, serves tenders, sliders, French fries, cheese fries, macaroni and cheese, kale slaw, as well as milkshakes.

You can choose your heat for the chicken flavors: no spice, lite mild, mild, medium, hot, extra hot, reaper.

Dave’s Hot Chicken was launched as a parking lot pop up in California.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken has one of the greatest origin stories in the restaurant business, with the founders starting Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer, and picnic tables from their backyards,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO on their website.

Saying goodbye to Hash House

Hash House A Go Go, a breakfast and brunch spot that opened in 2019, has closed at Moorestown Mall. It was the restaurant chain’s first New Jersey location.

The chain, known for its mammoth portions, including its sage fried chicken & waffles, posted a closure announcement on its Facebook page. “We have made the difficult decision to close Hash House at Moorestown Mall, effective immediately. A huge THANK YOU to our loyal guests and great staff through the years, so much appreciated.”

Hash House A Go Go was founded in San Diego in 2000 and has 10 locations in Florida, Nevada, Connecticut, Florida and New Jersey. The other New Jersey location is in Atlantic City.

