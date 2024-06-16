Dauphin Island has a new program to keep beaches clean — one bucket at a time

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — When you are walking up to one of the three Dauphin Island beach entrances, you will now be greeted by one large post with blue buckets.

The town of Dauphin Island partnered with Lowe’s Tillmans Corner to install clean-up stations on the beach.

“It helps us keep the environment clean or cleaner, and it also makes the visits for the beach goers a lot nicer,” Mayor of Dauphin Island, Jeff Collier said.

Visitors are encouraged to grab a bucket before enjoying their day at the beach. The bucket is then used to collect trash on the beach.

When you are finished using the bucket, you bring it back to the post and dump the trash into the larger trashcan next to the post.

“I think it’s a good idea, it’s more convenient as far as it gives you something to carry down there with you and pick up the trash and stuff,” tourist Denae Harrell said.

The clean-up post has been a hit on the island so far, according to Mayor Collier.

However, people who visit the beaches say they have seen trash accumulate at the clean-up station. Mayor Collier says they are in the beginning stages of this initiative and are still learning how much of a demand the trash will be.

“What we will have to do from a maintenance standpoint is we may have to monitor those trash receptacles and possibly empty those on a more regular basis than what we’ve been accustomed to,” Collier said.

