Date set for first Ashwaubomay Food Truck Rally of 2024, music from Big Mouth & The Power Tool Horns

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – With the warmer months upon us, it is officially food truck and outdoor music event season in Wisconsin, and the first of four Ashwaubomay Food Truck Rally dates have been announced.

Officials with the Village of Ashwaubenon announced the date and musical guest for its first Ashwaubomay Food Truck Rally of 2024, which is just one week away.

On Thursday, May 16, Ashwaubomay Park on South Broadway will host nine food trucks with musical entertainment from Big Mouth and The Power Tool Horns.

During the event, a beverage tent will also be provided along with a bounce house and playground for kids.

The nine food trucks include:

Chilled

The Dog House

The Dough Shoppe

4 Schmidt’s and Giggles BBQ

Maldonado’s

Minzo’s Kitchen

Philly’s & York

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee

The Wandering Table

Officials say that Big Mouth and The Power Tool Horns will be playing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. that evening. The event on May 16 will also be dog-friendly, with donations for the Humane Society being accepted at the beverage tent.

Event sponsors include Fortifi Bank, Robinson Heating & Cooling, State Farm Insurance – Christina Lindauer, and Selner Tree & Shrub Care.

For further information, contact the Ashwaubenon Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department at (920) 492-2331.

