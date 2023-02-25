If you’re an egg lover or know someone who is, we've got a treat for you. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Dash Deluxe Rapid 6 Egg Cooker, in gorgeous cherry red, is just $17 right now, down from $20. Feeling scrambled in the morning? This speedy cooker can help. The genius gadget lets you cook eggs exactly to your liking. Whether you’re into hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, scrambled or omelettes, the Dash can handle it, quickly and perfectly.

The Dash Deluxe Egg Cooker is designed to make your life easier by taking the guessing game out of when your eggs are ready. All you need to do is place your eggs on the tray, add the specified amount of water, then set your preference and the timer. Once your eggs are ready, a buzzer will let you know and the cooker will shut off automatically.

This little guy won’t hog the counter, either (it’s only 6 by 7.5 inches). And it weighs just a pound. The set comes with boiling and poaching trays, an omelet bowl and a measuring cup.

Not willing to shell out for this genius invention? You must be cracked! (Photo: Amazon)

Saves time

“This is mom’s new go-to appliance. I make bento lunches for my son, and his favorite is hard-boiled eggs! I toss six eggs in with less than a quarter cup of water and 14 minutes later the unit shuts off by itself and I come back and easily peel the eggs. (I mean the shells slide off!!) I no longer have to wait for water to boil or watch and wait to turn off the stove. The eggs cook while the kids are in the tub, and voilà, lunch/breakfast is ready for the next morning. Custom omelettes in a hurry is my next adventure!” related one customer.

Makes peeling easy

“It’s convenient, compact and time saving; this kitchen gadget is a game changer!" gushed another sunny-side shopper. "Once these puppies are cooked and cooled off, it is a breeze peeling and prepping. I used to hate making hard-boiled eggs specifically because I’d have to peel them and lose a quarter of the egg with the shell; thankfully, none of that is the case with this device. Definitely recommend getting this product; you will not regret it!”

Stress-free

“I don’t like watching my pot to find out when the water starts boiling. So I bought this Dash Egg Cooker. It delivers perfect eggs by steaming them until the water placed in the device has evaporated. No need to watch water boil. No need for daily cleaning...Love this thing,” wrote this impatient fan.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) $138 $230 Save $92 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $500 Save $380 with coupon See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 $400 Save $310 See at Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $190 $220 Save $30 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $189 $300 Save $111 See at Amazon

Bissell 3277 CrossWave X7 Cordless Pet Pro Titanium/Black/Copper Vacuum $382 $500 Save $118 See at Amazon

iRobot Braava jet m6 (6012) Ultimate Robot Mop $314 $500 Save $186 See at Amazon

Kitchen

T-fal T-fal Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Cookware Lid Fry Pan $30 $55 Save $25 This workhorse pan is made of hard anodized aluminum to retain heat. It also has a much stronger protective layer than the original metal, making it corrosion and scratch resistant and non-reactive to acidic foods. $30 at Amazon

Osulloc Osulloc Premium Tea Collection Gift Set — 40 count, 8 flavors $40 Like to have gifts on hand for whatever comes your way? Stock on this gorgeous tea set packed with eight yummy flavors: Honey Pear, Green Tea, Camellia Flower, Tangerine, Canola Honey, Orchid Green Tea, Sweet bouquet and Halla fermented tea. $40 at Amazon

T-fal T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 14-inch Wok $38 $60 Save $22 If you're looking for a tough wok, look no further than the T-fal. The durable nonstick material is hard Titanium reinforced, scratch resistant and toxin-free to stand up to everyday use and keep cleanup a breeze. $38 at Amazon

Utopia Kitchen Nonstick Frying Pan Set $31 $44 Save $13 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry $150 $230 Save $80 See at Amazon

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5-piece Bundle $90 $150 Save $60 See at Amazon

Chefman 6.3-quart 4-In-1 Digital Air Fryer+ $109 $150 Save $41 See at Amazon

Instant Essentials 4QT Air Fryer Oven $55 $80 Save $25 See at Amazon

Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Auto

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Fortem Car Trunk Organizer $21 $35 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Seaaes 51-inch Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush with Squeegee $16 $36 Save $20 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 See at Amazon

Bedding and home

RENPHO Renpho Air Purifier $60 This powerful little air purifier helps to prevent the accumulation of dust on surfaces and can also trap airborne and even pet smells, perfect for keeping bedroom spaces breathable. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair $270 $330 Save $60 Today only! This office chair is packed with must-have features to help you work in comfort. $270 at Amazon

Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair, 5-feet $165 See at Amazon

Sleep Innovations Marley 10 Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, King $370 $400 Save $30 See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Hilife Steamer for Clothes $30 $39 Save $9 See at Amazon

Rowenta X-Cel Powerful Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

Casper Sleep Pillow for Sleeping, Standard (Pack of 2) $102 $119 Save $17 See at Amazon

Uttu Sandwich Pillow, Queen $45 $60 Save $15 See at Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Plush Hybrid Mattress, Queen $290 $478 Save $188 See at Amazon

LuxClub 6-piece Sheet Set, King $38 $62 Save $24 See at Amazon

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage $219 $310 Save $91 See at Amazon

Molblly Queen 10-inch Memory Gel Mattress $240 $410 Save $170 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows (2 pack) $27 $90 Save $63 with coupon See at Amazon

AquaDance 7-inch Premium High Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Showerhead $28 $46 Save $18 See at Amazon

Storage and Organization

Joyoldelf Sock Drawer Organizer Divider (2 Packs) $8 $15 Save $7 See at Amazon

Solejazz 2-Tier Under Sink Organizer (2 pack) $36 $50 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage $15 $42 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Taili Hanging Vacuum Storage Bags (4 packs) $27 $34 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon