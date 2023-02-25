An 'egg-cellent' deal: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling cooker is on sale for just $17
If you’re an egg lover or know someone who is, we've got a treat for you. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Dash Deluxe Rapid 6 Egg Cooker, in gorgeous cherry red, is just $17 right now, down from $20. Feeling scrambled in the morning? This speedy cooker can help. The genius gadget lets you cook eggs exactly to your liking. Whether you’re into hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, scrambled or omelettes, the Dash can handle it, quickly and perfectly.
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
The Dash Deluxe Egg Cooker is designed to make your life easier by taking the guessing game out of when your eggs are ready. All you need to do is place your eggs on the tray, add the specified amount of water, then set your preference and the timer. Once your eggs are ready, a buzzer will let you know and the cooker will shut off automatically.
This little guy won’t hog the counter, either (it’s only 6 by 7.5 inches). And it weighs just a pound. The set comes with boiling and poaching trays, an omelet bowl and a measuring cup.
Saves time
“This is mom’s new go-to appliance. I make bento lunches for my son, and his favorite is hard-boiled eggs! I toss six eggs in with less than a quarter cup of water and 14 minutes later the unit shuts off by itself and I come back and easily peel the eggs. (I mean the shells slide off!!) I no longer have to wait for water to boil or watch and wait to turn off the stove. The eggs cook while the kids are in the tub, and voilà, lunch/breakfast is ready for the next morning. Custom omelettes in a hurry is my next adventure!” related one customer.
Makes peeling easy
“It’s convenient, compact and time saving; this kitchen gadget is a game changer!" gushed another sunny-side shopper. "Once these puppies are cooked and cooled off, it is a breeze peeling and prepping. I used to hate making hard-boiled eggs specifically because I’d have to peel them and lose a quarter of the egg with the shell; thankfully, none of that is the case with this device. Definitely recommend getting this product; you will not regret it!”
Stress-free
“I don’t like watching my pot to find out when the water starts boiling. So I bought this Dash Egg Cooker. It delivers perfect eggs by steaming them until the water placed in the device has evaporated. No need to watch water boil. No need for daily cleaning...Love this thing,” wrote this impatient fan.
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
