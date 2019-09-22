'Orange Is the New Black' star Dascha Polanco's Emmys dress divides the internet: 'Dressing like a shrimp cocktail'

Dascha Polanco arrives at the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Orange Is the New Black star Dascha Polanco turned heads on the purple carpet at the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night in an eye-catching white Christian Siriano gown with oversized pink bows adorning her shoulders. But the bold look is dividing social media, with some comparing the extra shoulder fabric to wings or flotation devices.

Polanco’s daring look earned plenty of praise from those who admired the sleeves in all their glory, accessorizing her gown with a high ponytail and jeweled drop earrings. As she made her way down the red carpet, she made sure to show off the elaborate design.

View photos Dascha Polanco blows a kiss on the purple carpet at the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) More

Many were applauding the fashion moment.

'Orange Is The New Black' star Dascha Polanco looking snatched in white. pic.twitter.com/Xa4Fsvxg83 — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) September 22, 2019

Dascha Polanco in this Jessica McClintock 80s prom inspired frock oh my goodness I love it!! And I know she smells GOOD. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Hd9KXYiOSN — RealHousewivesOfSuplexCity (@RHOSuplexCity) September 22, 2019

Holy crap, Dascha Polanco looks utterly phenomenal on the carpet! #Emmys2019 #ERedCarpet — Damion J. Rowan (@DJRMewzique) September 22, 2019

Dascha Polanco of #OITNB is a stunning blend of cream, pink and bows. She recently finished “In the Heights” and is working on her music and songwriting skills. She was so damn good in #WTSU #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/1tPcVCieQB — Cynthia Littleton (@Variety_Cynthia) September 22, 2019

But not everyone was on board with the oversized bows, which drew comparisons to everything from floaties for children to a shrimp cocktail.

Is she taking a dip in the toddler pool mid show?



RT @tomandlorenzo: #OITNB star Dascha Polanco in Christian Siriano at the #Emmys. More red carpet later on our site. @OITNB #Emmys2019 @CSiriano pic.twitter.com/WQKstYi4AK — Teresa (@TeresaKopec) September 22, 2019

Dascha Polanco...making all the underfed E! correspondents hungry by dressing like a shrimp cocktail. #Emmys2019 #Emmysredcarpet #Emmys — Andrew Osborne (@NewBaitShop) September 22, 2019

Dascha Polanco is here and those are....certainly some bows #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/wVkgTOlgnW — An Anti-Dais Satire (@thegoodolddais) September 22, 2019

She’s wearing floaties — キッス ランド (@Michi11412) September 22, 2019

If there’s something everyone can agree on, it’s that Polanco’s dramatic look certainly has people talking.

