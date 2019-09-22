    'Orange Is the New Black' star Dascha Polanco's Emmys dress divides the internet: 'Dressing like a shrimp cocktail'

    Alexis Shaw
    View photos
    Dascha Polanco arrives at the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Orange Is the New Black star Dascha Polanco turned heads on the purple carpet at the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night in an eye-catching white Christian Siriano gown with oversized pink bows adorning her shoulders. But the bold look is dividing social media, with some comparing the extra shoulder fabric to wings or flotation devices.

    Polanco’s daring look earned plenty of praise from those who admired the sleeves in all their glory, accessorizing her gown with a high ponytail and jeweled drop earrings. As she made her way down the red carpet, she made sure to show off the elaborate design.

    View photos
    Dascha Polanco blows a kiss on the purple carpet at the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Many were applauding the fashion moment.

    But not everyone was on board with the oversized bows, which drew comparisons to everything from floaties for children to a shrimp cocktail.

    If there’s something everyone can agree on, it’s that Polanco’s dramatic look certainly has people talking.

    Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle

    Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.