'Orange Is the New Black' star Dascha Polanco's Emmys dress divides the internet: 'Dressing like a shrimp cocktail'

Orange Is the New Black star Dascha Polanco turned heads on the purple carpet at the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night in an eye-catching white Christian Siriano gown with oversized pink bows adorning her shoulders. But the bold look is dividing social media, with some comparing the extra shoulder fabric to wings or flotation devices.
Polanco’s daring look earned plenty of praise from those who admired the sleeves in all their glory, accessorizing her gown with a high ponytail and jeweled drop earrings. As she made her way down the red carpet, she made sure to show off the elaborate design.
Many were applauding the fashion moment.
'Orange Is The New Black' star Dascha Polanco looking snatched in white. pic.twitter.com/Xa4Fsvxg83— Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) September 22, 2019
Dascha Polanco in this Jessica McClintock 80s prom inspired frock oh my goodness I love it!! And I know she smells GOOD. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Hd9KXYiOSN— RealHousewivesOfSuplexCity (@RHOSuplexCity) September 22, 2019
Holy crap, Dascha Polanco looks utterly phenomenal on the carpet! #Emmys2019 #ERedCarpet— Damion J. Rowan (@DJRMewzique) September 22, 2019
Dascha Polanco of #OITNB is a stunning blend of cream, pink and bows. She recently finished “In the Heights” and is working on her music and songwriting skills. She was so damn good in #WTSU #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/1tPcVCieQB— Cynthia Littleton (@Variety_Cynthia) September 22, 2019
But not everyone was on board with the oversized bows, which drew comparisons to everything from floaties for children to a shrimp cocktail.
Is she taking a dip in the toddler pool mid show?— Teresa (@TeresaKopec) September 22, 2019
RT @tomandlorenzo: #OITNB star Dascha Polanco in Christian Siriano at the #Emmys. More red carpet later on our site. @OITNB #Emmys2019 @CSiriano pic.twitter.com/WQKstYi4AK
Dascha Polanco...making all the underfed E! correspondents hungry by dressing like a shrimp cocktail. #Emmys2019 #Emmysredcarpet #Emmys— Andrew Osborne (@NewBaitShop) September 22, 2019
If you're sitting next to Dascha Polanco tonight, her shoulder fabric might have another idea #ShouldersAreTheNewBooty #DaschaPolanco #Emmys #Emmys2019 #OrangeIsTheNewBlack— Jillian Thomas (@foulmouthgirl) September 22, 2019
Dascha Polanco is here and those are....certainly some bows #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/wVkgTOlgnW— An Anti-Dais Satire (@thegoodolddais) September 22, 2019
She’s wearing floaties— キッス ランド (@Michi11412) September 22, 2019
If there’s something everyone can agree on, it’s that Polanco’s dramatic look certainly has people talking.
