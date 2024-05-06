From the Darkroom: Following Shawn Askinosie to Ecuador on the quest for cacao beans

Chocolate-maker Shawn Askinosie, left, and Vitaliano Sarabia (right), president of a cacao farmers cooperative in Ecuador, inspect cacao beans. This photo originally appeared in the Summer 2006 issue of Ozarks Signature magazine.

Shawn Askinosie, owner of a gourmet chocolate factory located on Commercial Street in Springfield, Missouri, sources his cacao beans directly from farmers in Ecuador, the Amazon, the Philippines, and Tanzania. He works with the local farmers in those regions to cultivate the beans and share profits.

Askinosie and Vitaliano Sarabia (right), president of the cacao farmers’ cooperative in the Ecuador, inspect cacao beans during a trip Askinosie took to Ecuador in 2006. Photographer Bob Linder traveled with Askinosie to Ecuador, documenting Askinosie’s company and his work with local farmers in a featured article in Ozarks Signature magazine, published by the News-Leader.

Askinosie launched his small batch chocolate company that same year, and grew it into an award-winning chocolate factory. Forbes named Askinosie Chocolate one of the “Best Small Companies in America” in 2016. Before launching Askinosie Chocolate, Shawn was a criminal defense lawyer in Springfield.

