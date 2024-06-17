From the Darkroom: Christian County residents celebrate county's centennial in costume

A group of Christian County residents dressed for the Christian County centennial celebration. Left to right are Peggy Noe, Betty Stewart, Paula Campbell, Glen Mooney, Orus White, Tom Gough, R.E. Phipps, Mrs. Orville Keysser, Lucile Anderson, Mrs. Leonard Lehman, Mrs. Paul Estes, Eldena Bilyeu, Mrs. Glen Campbell, Mrs. Joe Monger, Stephen Eakins, and Lida Rysted. Published in the News & Leader on June 28, 1959.

This group of Christian County residents dresses in period costumes for the Christian County centennial celebration in at a huge three-day-long county-wide celebration held in Ozark in June 1959.

In this shot, Glen Mooney, Orus White, and R.E. Phipps "arrest" Tom Gough and prepare to escort him to the Centennial jail for failure to grow a proper beard that most of the participating men wore for months leading up to the celebration.

Today, Christian County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state, home to the expanding towns of Nixa and Ozark, but the county was originally organized in 1859, separating a portion of its land from Taney County, Missouri, to create its own smaller county. The county takes its name from another Christian County in Kentucky which had been named in honor of William Christian, a military officer, planter and politician from Virginia during the Revolutionary War who settled in Jefferson County, Kentucky a year before his death.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: From the Darkroom: Christian County residents celebrate centennial