Dark Olive Paint and Glossy Black Tiles Create a Moody Hotel Vibe in This London Apartment

Designers are frequently asked to brighten up dingy homes, so the opportunity to create a dark, moody vibe tends to be rare. That’s why Antonio Montilla jumped at the chance to renovate a small east London apartment for his best friend, who favors the warmth and drama of deep, rich colors. “He really loves spaces that are very intimate, very cozy, and very dark,” Antonio says. “Compared to your normal client, who would like everything airy and light, he’s completely the opposite.”

The 720-square-foot abode overlooks Regent’s Canal, so Antonio mimicked the water’s earthy green hue on the walls with Bancha by Farrow & Ball to forge a connection with the iconic locale. “You see the canal from absolutely every single part of the flat, so [the paint color] was almost like this perfect bonding between the exterior and the indoor space,” he explains.

Antonio then used glossy black Marazzi tiles to build out the interior architecture. Two rows of the glazed rectangles, laid vertically, line the perimeter of the apartment for a striking baseboard feature. In certain spots, the tiles, laid horizontally, rise further up the wall to delineate distinct areas, like in the office and bathroom, or extend three-dimensionally to add function, like in the kitchen island and with the dining bench. “I really like to be able to fulfill the needs of my clients through the architectural shell,” he shares.

The combination of the deep olive paint and shiny black tiles, along with the white oak millwork that’s used on the kitchen cabinets and headboard, gives the home a boutique hotel feel. Antonio wanted to bring this sense of hospitality to the project as a nod to his full-time job designing luxury restaurants, hotels, and retail spaces at IDL Group. Smaller-scale residential work, such as this, is his creative outlet.

As such, Antonio made sure to incorporate his signature “Mediterranean with a twist” style into the decor. He commissioned a handwoven dining bench from an Etsy artisan, installed rattan doors on the built-in storage unit, and hung burnt orange velvet curtains made by a seamstress in his native Andalucía, Spain. He also collaborated with his family’s metal company in the region to custom craft a red powder-coated steel and white oak bookshelf.

Since the homeowner also hails from Andalucía, he loved all the Mediterranean touches Antonio suggested, but the two men disagreed about what material to use on the floors. “I really wanted him to have timber floors, but the client is obsessed with not having timber floors, so it’s actually a ceramic tile imitating timber,” explains Antonio. “We got a very high-quality one where you can even feel the texture. For him, it was so important because he was very obsessed with the longevity of absolutely everything.”

When it came to lighting, Antonio put his foot down. He insisted on a mix of wall-mounted statement fixtures and solid brass recessed lights in the floor and tile benches—and no ceiling cans whatsoever. “I am obsessive compulsive with the lighting,” he admits. “For me, the lighting is so important, I cannot have lighting in the ceiling. Everything needs to come from the floor, except a couple of fittings in key areas. I wanted to create a very ambient atmosphere.” And he did just that.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

