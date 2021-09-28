Danskins leggings have come a long way, baby! And these sale prices are from a bygone era — starting at $19 on Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The name you trust in bodywear. (Photo: Amazon)

Remember when you were a little kid and your mom would take you on a special outing to buy your Danskin leotard and tights for the season's dance class? Well, this sale at Amazon is just as special, for your favorite Danskin bodywear (just a few sizes up).

We've found a couple of great styles on sale that have grown up with us! Whether you are wearing them to work out or just wearing them, you'll look firm and toned in these revamped Danskin tights for $19 (was $25). Danskin yoga pants, on the other hand, offer a more relaxed, cool look for $29.50 (down from $42).

Get them shipped free with Amazon Prime. If you're not yet a member, there are benefits galore to becoming one, just sign up here for a free 30-day trial and explore. Plus, you'll get these fab leggings for only $19 (with free returns). Even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

$19 $25 at Amazon

Handy pocket for your gym card. (Photo: Amazon)

There's a reason why Danskin has been clothing women for generations — they have the style and fit we love with the benefit of those extra special details. We love the little pocket on these comfortable leggings. It comes in handy for your keys, cell or gym card. The capri style looks great from the gym to brunch, with a cute tee and slouchy sweater. True to size, reviewers rave it's a "great fit." You'll save 24 percent right now on these fabulous colors — blue dusk, dreamy lilac or basic black — so you can stock up at 19 bucks a pair.

And they're made to fit a woman's body: "I'm very 'hippy' and the fit of these was perfect," reported a five-star reviewer.

$19 $25 at Amazon

From yoga class to around town. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for something a little looser for everyday wear? Try Danskin Women's Sleek-Fit Yoga Pant. Your basic black— everyone's favorite — is on sale for just $29. These boot-cut beauties are an Amazon Choice, so you know they're the quality and the price you're looking for.

Hundreds of happy reviewers love these pants for their fit! One longtime Danskin fan raved: "They hug you in all the right places and are very complimentary, but loose in all the right places (knee and below), make your butt look great too."

She is also grateful for their longevity: "These particular Danskin pants DO NOT SHRINK in high setting in dryer (or in hot water in washer!)...And my [10-year-]old pair didn't get thinner, get fuzz balls on them or deteriorate with all the washes, workouts, etc. over all these years."

Another five-star reviewer says: "I LOVE these, so I ordered two. I ordered XL. I'm 5'8 1/2 and fluctuate from 180 to 200 pounds. They are comfortable and not too snug. The length is great too. I feel very comfortable to work out in these or wear as lounge pants or run errands in them. Brilliant find! So go buy them!"

Another Danskin fan says: "I love these pants! The fit is sleek but not as form-fitting as leggings...I feel OK wearing them for daily wear versus just as workout wear. I also like the wide waistband because I am not constantly having to pull my pants back into place every time I stretch."

$29 $42 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

