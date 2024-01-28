Danny Sapani: ‘A black actor can play Churchill, but it needs to work both ways’

Danny Sapani is the unsung heavyweight of British acting. While he has had a good share of television credits, with prominent roles in Killing Eve, the horror drama Penny Dreadful, and the sci-fi series Halo, he hasn’t yet been cast in something that makes him a household name.

But even without a small-screen fanbase, his army of admirers continues to swell, on account of his exceptional stage work. In the past decade, he has compelled as the conflicted, missionary-educated émigré returning to Africa in Lorraine Hansberry’s Les Blancs, and riveted as the aloof, finally devastated Jason, opposite Helen McCrory, in Medea – both at the National. And he perked us up mid-pandemic alongside Adrian Lester in Lolita Chakrabarti’s Hymn, about male friendship, at the Almeida.

The latter’s artistic director, Rupert Goold, alluding to the way Sapani unshowily captivates attention, hails him as “an actor’s actor, with crucial reserves of mystery and power”. And he’s growing apace, too: “Some actors can become slighter or more facile with age, but Danny has become deeper and more resonant.”

Now, the Almeida is the platform for Sapani’s greatest challenge to date, King Lear, directed by the South African visionary Yaël Farber, who delivered a formidably atmospheric Macbeth there in 2021.

It is customarily viewed as an Everest of a part. Daunted? Sapani laughs as we meet early in the morning ahead of rehearsals. “It’s so demanding emotionally and physically, I’m not getting a lot of sleep. I’ve gone from thinking ‘I will give it a go’, to ‘Oh, s--t, what have I done?’”

In rehearsal: Akiya Henry, Faith Omole, Gloria Obianyo and Danny Sapani - Marc Brenner

In a way, though, it’s the culmination of a lifelong passion for Shakespeare, and Sapani has banked up a lot of experience: playing Othello in Scotland when he was fresh out of drama school, Brutus in a Globe Julius Caesar (1999), and Macbeth in an acclaimed 2004 Out of Joint production set in a volatile African state. And much more besides. His passion started early.

When he was about eight, growing up in Hackney, he would nose around his Ghanaian father’s stuff, he reveals, taking particular interest in one of the drawers underneath the drinks cabinet. “I would sneak in, as you do when you’re that age,” he explains, “and in that drawer there were two books – one was the Bible, and the other was the Complete Works of Shakespeare.” He peered into this brave new world: “I didn’t understand what I was reading, but it seeped into my consciousness.” Studying Romeo and Juliet for English literature A-level confirmed that ardour: “I thought ‘This is me, this is my life.’”

It’s a sobering, indeed shaming, thought that Sapani, 53, is in select company when it comes to black Lears in the UK. The 19th-century African-American trailblazer Ira Aldridge, who relocated to England and toured the Continent, undertook Lear as part of his repertoire, but hardly established a new template. Since the early 1990s, there has been Ben Thomas, stepping in for Norman Beaton (of the Channel 4 sitcom Desmond’s fame), for the Talawa theatre company in London, and Don Warrington (of Rising Damp renown, for Talawa again) at the Manchester Royal Exchange. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Joseph Marcell came over to brave a stripped-back outdoor Globe tour in 2014.

Macbeth: Danny Sapani and Monica Dolan in the Out of Joint production - Alastair Muir

That’s an indictment, isn’t it? “Yes, it is,” he agrees. “We’ve got a long way to go. It’s sad to say that in this country we’re caught up in all sorts of issues about colour-blind casting and colour-visible casting, and we haven’t resolved them yet. But we’ve got an Asian Prime Minister and half the Cabinet is of colour. So it feels right to tell the story in a modern style with a head of state who is of colour.”

When I spoke to Derek Jacobi ahead of his (Donmar) King Lear in 2010, he implied that playing Hamlet was a vital rite of passage, allowing you to join the “classical club”, confirming your membership at the end with Lear. Hamlet, Sapani says, without rancour, “wasn’t on the table” when he was young. He reminds me that Adrian Lester had to go to Paris, and work with Peter Brook, to get his chance at the role.

Farber (who also directed Sapani in Les Blancs) is clear: “We’ve impoverished ourselves by imagining these roles to be the exclusive domain of people of a particular appearance.” That said, her approach is to look at the universal aspect and psychological complexity of Lear’s tragedy, with race not to the forefront. “It seems to be a play about the unconscious,” says Sapani. “The play talks about nothingness an awful lot – ‘nothing will come of nothing’ – and it seems that, on some deep level, Lear has decided to give everything away in order to understand his true spiritual place as a human being, his soul.”

Danny Sapani as the conflicted, missionary-educated émigré in Lorraine Hansberry’s Les Blancs - Johan Persson

Sapani is married and has four children (two daughters, two sons, ranging from seven to 23 in age; and they have a half-sibling of 27). If there’s a personal route into the role, it lies with his father, who was in the civil service in Ghana before moving to the UK, where he became a vintner (Sapani was the fourth of his six children, and the first to be born here). He died in 2017. “I watched him decline from being a very powerful person to a shell of himself. The last thing he said to me was, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t talk right now, but thank you for coming.’ He was standing in his Y-fronts. It was as if that image was somehow prophetic about my playing Lear. This [performance] is a tribute to his spirit and complexity, but especially his frailty.”

It’s hard not to think of death even when you’re in your early 50s, he says. “When you hit 50, it’s like walking down sniper’s alley,” he jokes. “All sorts of health issues come into play. Impending mortality feels present.” He still mourns the loss of Helen McCrory, at 52, “We knew each other before Medea. We were close, and I think about her a lot doing this. Working with her was a highlight of my career. She was meticulous about every detail and she changed the way I worked.”

Even in a cubbyhole of a room at the Almeida, Sapani’s presence and warmth put you at your ease, but have you slightly in awe, too. He is also strikingly levelheaded. He says: “Diversity is a word we bandy around and take to mean anyone from a BAME background. But everyone has a diverse story of some sort, even if they’re from Eton.”

Danny Sapani and David Rintoul in Andersen's English at Hampstead Theatre - Alastair Muir

As for the increasing prevalence of racial cross-casting, when I ask whether it’s OK for a black actor to play, say, Churchill, he replies: “Yes. But by the same token, you should have to open the door to someone from a white background playing Kwame Nkrumah [the 1950s Ghanaian prime minister]. To be credible, you can’t do it one way, but not the other.”

If he has any resentment about the breaks he didn’t get, there’s no trace of ire. When I ask if he’s envious of black actors coming into a more inclusive industry today, he shakes his head: “No, I’m just excited. It’s a great time to be an actor. We’re in a place where there’s much more opportunity for everyone.” Future plans? “Well, I can sing and I’ve never done a musical,” he hints. “But at the moment, I’ve got this mountain to climb.” And who could argue with focusing on that?

‘King Lear’ runs from Feb 8 to March 30 at the Almeida, London N1; almeida.co.uk

