Sleep in total comfort with these top-rated breathable queen sheets — on sale for $12

Do you toss and turn at night because you run warm? There's a solution that's easier than switching the fan to the fastest (and loudest) setting — breathable, cooling sheets. Mega-popular Danjor sheets are made from moisture-wicking microfiber to keep you comfortable all year long. What makes them even more impressive is their price: A six-piece queen-size set is on sale at Amazon right now for just $12 (down from $30) for the extended Black Friday sale. Sweet dreams, indeed.

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set $12 $25 Save $13

The sheets are super soft thanks to 1,800-thread count microfiber fabric, giving you a silky hotel-bed feel every time you slip between them. A nice perk: They're moisture-resistant and cooling, just in case you tend to get a little warm in bed.

Not only that, the Danjor sheets are fade-resistant, allowing you to enjoy the color of your choosing exactly how it was intended for many slumbers to come. Choose from five neutral colors — White, Arctic Blue, Cream, Gray and Taupe — and twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

The Danjor sheet sets have a huge fanbase, with over 100,000 perfect reviews at Amazon. One fan applauded the sheets for their ability to stay smooth. "Wrinkle-resistant? More like wrinkle-proof," they wrote. "I got tired of wrinkled sheets in my vacation rental property, so I figured I'd try a set of these. They cost one third of what I paid for the 'high quality' sheets I bought that wrinkle like hell. The first time I pulled them out of the dryer and put them on the bed, I was completely stunned. You would have thought I had ironed them, they were so smooth and crisp-looking. As for the actual feel of them, they are ridiculously soft and have a luxurious hotel feel to them. I like them so much, I bought two more sets. I can't imagine using anything else in my rental properties."

"These sheets are the best I've ever bought," a fellow happy customer said. "I have been an insomniac since I was 11 years old. I never sleep more than two hours a night. I swear on all that I adore, my first night [on these] I slept for six hours.... These sheets are so soft. Have that slight heaviness that’s just perfect. I just don’t want to get out of bed. I am seriously in heaven with these sheets, and that’s no joke.

