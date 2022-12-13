We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This breathable sheet set, loved by nearly 100,000 shoppers, is only $9 at Amazon today

Korin Miller
·2 min read

Do you toss and turn at night because you run hot? Amazon has a solution that's easier than switching the fan to the fastest setting — soft, breathable, cooling sheets. Mega-popular Danjor sheets are made from moisture-wicking microfiber to keep you comfortable all year long. What makes these sheets even more impressive is the price: Six-piece queen-size sets are on sale for just $9 with on-page coupon — and that's a real steal!

Amazon

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set

$9$35Save $26
This bedding set has everything you need to lie back and luxuriate. You'll get a flat sheet, a fitted sheet with pockets deep enough to accommodate 16 inches of mattress and four pillowcases.
$9 at Amazon

The sheets are super soft thanks to 1,800-thread count microfiber fabric, giving you a silky hotel-bed feel every time you slip between them. A nice perk: They're moisture-resistant and cooling, just in case you tend to get a little warm in bed.

Not only that, the Danjor sheets are fade-resistant, allowing you to enjoy the color of your choosing exactly how it was intended for many slumbers to come. These sheets come in five neutral colors — White, Arctic Blue, Cream, Gray and Taupe.

White bed sheets and white pillows.
You're getting sleepy....but before you nod off just looking at this luxe, cooling sheet set, get clicking and grab one for yourself. (Photo: Amazon)

The Danjor sheet sets have a huge fanbase, with nearly 100,000 perfect reviews at Amazon. One fan applauded the sheets for their ability to stay smooth. "Wrinkle-resistant? More like wrinkle-proof," they wrote. "They cost one-third of what I paid for the 'high quality' sheets I bought that wrinkle like hell. The first time I pulled them out of the dryer and put them on the bed, I was completely stunned. You would have thought I had ironed them, they were so smooth and crisp-looking. As for the actual feel of them, they are ridiculously soft and have a luxurious hotel feel to them. I like them so much, I bought two more sets. I can't imagine using anything else in my rental properties."

"These sheets are the best I've ever bought," a fellow happy customer said. "I have been an insomniac since I was 11 years old. I never sleep more than two hours a night. I swear on all that I adore, my first night [on these] I slept for six hours.... These sheets are so soft. Have that slight heaviness that’s just perfect. I just don’t want to get out of bed. I am seriously in heaven with these sheets, and that’s no joke."

Stock up at a serious discount while you can!

Amazon

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set

$9$35Save $26
This bedding set has everything you need to lie back and luxuriate. You'll get a flat sheet, a fitted sheet with pockets deep enough to accommodate 16 inches of mattress and four pillowcases.
$9 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on these sheets, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

  • iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop

    $300$500Save $200
    Amazon

  • Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum

    $320$449Save $129
    Amazon

  • Shark AI Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

    $377$650Save $273
    Amazon

  • Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

    $121$210Save $89
    Amazon

  • Eufy by Anker X8 Hybrid Vacuum and Mop

    $320$550Save $230
    Amazon

Kitchen

  • Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

    $180$230Save $50
    Amazon

  • Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Stand Mixer

    $380
    Amazon

  • Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

    $140$190Save $50
    Amazon

  • Lodge 3.6 Quart Enamel Cast Iron Casserole Dish with Lid

    $80
    Amazon

  • Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set

    $29$65Save $36
    Amazon

Bedding and home

  • Danjor Linens Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set

    $28
    Amazon

  • Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows

    $40$64Save $24
    Amazon

  • Cozsinoor Bed Pillows for Sleeping

    $25$90Save $65
    Amazon

  • CGK Hotel Luxury Queen Sheet Set

    $35$45Save $10
    Amazon

  • Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-inch Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress

    $370$546Save $176
    Amazon

Seasonal

  • Black+Decker Electric Leaf Blower

    $43
    Amazon

  • Snow Joe 22-Inch 15-Amp Electric Snow Thrower

    $187$249Save $62
    Amazon

  • National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree

    $188$400Save $212
    Amazon

  • TomCare Solar Light Torch 4-pack

    $66$90Save $24
    Amazon

  • Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table

    $83$140Save $57
    Amazon

Latest Stories