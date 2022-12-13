This breathable sheet set, loved by nearly 100,000 shoppers, is only $9 at Amazon today
Do you toss and turn at night because you run hot? Amazon has a solution that's easier than switching the fan to the fastest setting — soft, breathable, cooling sheets. Mega-popular Danjor sheets are made from moisture-wicking microfiber to keep you comfortable all year long. What makes these sheets even more impressive is the price: Six-piece queen-size sets are on sale for just $9 with on-page coupon — and that's a real steal!
The sheets are super soft thanks to 1,800-thread count microfiber fabric, giving you a silky hotel-bed feel every time you slip between them. A nice perk: They're moisture-resistant and cooling, just in case you tend to get a little warm in bed.
Not only that, the Danjor sheets are fade-resistant, allowing you to enjoy the color of your choosing exactly how it was intended for many slumbers to come. These sheets come in five neutral colors — White, Arctic Blue, Cream, Gray and Taupe.
The Danjor sheet sets have a huge fanbase, with nearly 100,000 perfect reviews at Amazon. One fan applauded the sheets for their ability to stay smooth. "Wrinkle-resistant? More like wrinkle-proof," they wrote. "They cost one-third of what I paid for the 'high quality' sheets I bought that wrinkle like hell. The first time I pulled them out of the dryer and put them on the bed, I was completely stunned. You would have thought I had ironed them, they were so smooth and crisp-looking. As for the actual feel of them, they are ridiculously soft and have a luxurious hotel feel to them. I like them so much, I bought two more sets. I can't imagine using anything else in my rental properties."
"These sheets are the best I've ever bought," a fellow happy customer said. "I have been an insomniac since I was 11 years old. I never sleep more than two hours a night. I swear on all that I adore, my first night [on these] I slept for six hours.... These sheets are so soft. Have that slight heaviness that’s just perfect. I just don’t want to get out of bed. I am seriously in heaven with these sheets, and that’s no joke."
Stock up at a serious discount while you can!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on these sheets, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
