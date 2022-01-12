Hot sleeper? The breathable sheets loved by 84,000 Amazon shoppers are on sale for $20

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Enjoy next-level comfort at a major discount. (Photo: Amazon)

Even as the temperature plummets outside, do you toss and turn at night because your body temperature is anything but cold? There is a solution that's easier than dragging your bed into the backyard — breathable, cooling sheets.

The mega-popular Danjor sheets sets are made from moisture-wicking microfiber to keep you comfortable all year long. What makes these sheets even more impressive is the price: A six-piece queen size set is on sale at Amazon for just $20 with the on-page coupon (down from $40)! A king-size set is now only $24 with the on-page coupon (down from $40).

This bedding set has everything you need to lie back and luxuriate. You'll get a flat sheet, a fitted sheet with pockets deep enough to accommodate 16 inches of mattress and four pillowcases.

The sheets are super soft thanks to 1,800-thread count microfiber fabric, giving you a silky hotel-bed feel every time you slip between them. A nice perk: They're also moisture-resistant and cooling, just in case you tend to get a little warm in bed.

Not only that, the Danjor sheets are fade-resistant, allowing you to enjoy the color of your choosing exactly how it was intended for many slumbers to come. These sheets come in five neutral colors — white, arctic blue, cream, gray and taupe — and they're available in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

This sheet set comes in five different colors. (Photo: Amazon)

The Danjor sheet sets have a huge fanbase, with more than 78,000 perfect reviews at Amazon. One fan applauded the sheets for their ability to stay wrinkle-free. "Wrinkle-resistant? More like wrinkle-proof," they wrote. "I got tired of wrinkled sheets in my vacation rental property, so I figured I'd try a set of these. They cost one third of what I paid for the 'high quality' sheets I bought that wrinkle like hell. The first time I pulled them out of the dryer and put them on the bed, I was completely stunned. You would have thought I had ironed them they were so smooth and crisp-looking. As for the actual feel of them, they are ridiculously soft and have a luxurious hotel feel to them. I like them so much, I bought two more sets. I can't imagine using anything else in my rental properties."

"These sheets are the best I've ever bought," a fellow happy customer said. "I have been an insomniac since I was 11 years old. I never sleep more than two hours a night. I swear on all that I adore, my first night I slept for six hours. After my daughter left for school I actually went back to bed and slept another five hours. Last night I thought, I’m never ever going to sleep now. I did all night. And that is the absolute honest truth. I’m so relaxed. These sheets are so soft. Have that slight heaviness that’s just perfect. I just don’t want to get out of bed. I am seriously in heaven with these sheets, and that’s no joke.".

