Daniel Craig debut’s the midlife ‘sweep’ hairstyle modelled by Ken in Barbie movie

Daniel Craig’s hairdo is causing quite a stir since he stepped out with wife Rachel Weisz at the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards in New York on Thursday evening.

The James Bond star, 55, sported a golden side quiff. More of a side sweep than a quiff really.

Is he preparing to play Benoit Blanc again (the detective from Knives Out)? Or is he inspired by Barbie? Ryan Gosling’s Ken sported a magnificent platinum blonde side sweep in this summer’s hit which must have caused a surge in sales of purple shampoo. (Even my conservative white-haired husband now uses it to keep his hair from going yellow-ey since I told him that the late titan of fashion design Karl Lagerfeld as well as Gosling, 42, went through bottles of the stuff).

Colour aside, Craig isn’t the only British actor choosing the side sweep. Colin Firth, 63, and Damian Lewis, 52, both currently have versions of it albeit a little shorter than Craig’s.

Zoe Irwin, hair stylist and creative director at John Frieda salons, says: “This absolutely harks back to a hairstyle called ‘the executive contour’ which was popular with men in the 1950s and 1960s as it matches the sharp tailoring and elegance of that era. There was a really high level of male grooming then which petered out in the 70s. But post Zoom boom and the likes of people like Pharrell Williams launching his line of skincare and grooming products, there seems to be a real return of men investing in hair and grooming.

“I’m definitely seeing men becoming more adventurous with hairstyles these days.’

Daniel Craig debuted the style with wife Rachel Weisz at the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards in New York this week - WireImage

But also a word of caution to those interested in the side sweep. “It’s quite a high maintenance hairstyle,” says Irwin, who has also worked alongside hair stylist Guido Palau at many male fashion shows.

“To make it look good, you need to blow-dry the hair using a hairdryer with the nozzle on using something like a Denman semi-rounded brush to get some movement into the hair.

“You should also use some styling product like mousse or a volumising spray to keep it from going flat. Mousse is great for men as it has a thickening effect too.”

For those hoping to follow Craig’s lead, Bill Nighy, another fan of the side sweep, has a top tip.

The actor is no stranger to the benefits of a great hair-styling product and asked his publicist to stock up on his (and Kate Moss’s) favourite hair spray, Hair by Sam McKnight’s Cool Girl Barely There Texture Spray, £12/50ml, before attending this year’s Oscars. He delighted reporters there on the red carpet by telling them how he loves that it leaves his hair looking “slightly undone”.

