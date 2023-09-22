Daniëlle Cathari Brings Back The Woolrich Woman for FW23

Daniëlle Cathari and Woolrich are back for another instalment of The Woolrich Woman, this time exploring a new side to the concept of functional dressing.

Experimenting with the idea of classic tailoring using outdoor materials, the collection sees signature Woolrich fabrics transform into semi-formal styles, each with its own unique element of functionality. Standout pieces include 5-pocket jeans, a traditional trucker jacket and a tank top, each reimagined with a thick bouclé fabric, alongside bright purple wool hats and thinly knitted polo shirts with matching headbands.

Striking a balance between formal and fun, the collection and accompanying campaign aim to portray the Woolrich Woman in a casual yet fashionable manner, blending a multitude of narratives and stories to create one overarching series.

Take a closer look above

