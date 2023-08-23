The dangerous thing Apple says you should never do with your phone - but you might be doing it every night

Apple says you should never do with your phone

iPhone users listen up! Apple has warned that there's certain rules that should be followed when charging your device in order to do it safely.

In 2023, it's just a reality that so many of us are attached to our smart phones, often picking them up as soon as we wake up in the morning, to scrolling on them just before we go to sleep.

And while you probably keep your smartphone next to you while you nod off, perhaps ready to wake you up with an alarm the next morning, Apple actually warns against sleeping with your smartphones charging next to you, especially if they're placed on your bed.

Yep, if you rely on your phone to help you wake up in the morning or to help you fall asleep easier with sleep apps or one of your favourite podcasts , it turns out you really should avoid having it right beside you in bed - and not just because it can be bad for your sleep hygiene.

"Sustained contact with warm surfaces for long periods of time may cause discomfort or injury," Apple said.

"Use common sense to avoid situations where your skin is in contact with a device, its power adapter, or a wireless charger when it’s operating or connected to a power source for long periods of time."

Apple explained that having your charging phone covered by soft furnishings is a big no-no due to overheating and fire risk, adding, "Don’t sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source.

"Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging."

It's also advised to avoid charging with damaged charing cables or anywhere near wet or moist areas, as this can create a risk of "fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPhone or other property".

Meanwhile, some fire service departments say you shouldn't charge your phone at all while you're not awake, even on ventilated surfaces with trusty cables.

Kent Fire Service warn that if a fire starts while a phone is charging, you won't smell the smoke while you're asleep.

In a video shared on TikTok a Kent Fire Service firefighter explains, "You can't smell anything when you're asleep, so if it starts to burn fire won't wake you up," adding that, "It only takes three breaths of smoke to knock you unconscious."