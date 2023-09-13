Dancing Dad Has All the Moves at School Pickup—And What His Teen Thinks May Surprise You

This dad goes not only acts the part, he dresses the part.

The Good Brigade / Getty Images

Fact checked by Sarah Scott

Parents have been embarrassing their teenagers since the beginning of time. Just ask 15-year-old me, who couldn’t believe my dad wore swim trunks with knee-high socks when my friends would come over.

Fast forward to the present day, and while I’m sure I embarrass my 15-year-old in ways that aren’t even remotely deliberate (just like my dad did all those years ago), I’ll admit to occasionally making her uncomfortable on purpose. I may sing a little too loudly to “I Want It That Way” by The Backstreet Boys when it comes on in the grocery store. My daughter may also walk into a different aisle to get away from me.

Given that I kind of delight in making my teen squirm—because as a parent, if you can’t have a little fun, what’s the point?—I immediately took a liking to Jevin Smith, a Los Angeles-based dad who takes embarrassing his daughter Jayna to a whole new level, by showing up at her high school pickup dressed in full costume with a coordinated dance moves to match. Smith documents his unique brand of “torturing” his teen on TikTok using the handle @wealthyjev, and recently posted a highlights reel of his best performances at the school.

Try not to laugh watching this dad go all out dressed up as MC Hammer, with the iconic parachute pants and all, grooving to “2 Legit 2 Quit.” Jayna walks past her father’s antics pretending like she doesn’t even know him! Next up, we see Smith decked out in ‘80s attire, complete with a sweatband and curly wig, dancing for his mortified daughter and many onlookers. Finally, in the highlight reel, Smith shows up dressed as a rapper and is sure to escort Jayna to the waiting car, even as she looks like she wants to sink through the sidewalk.

Although Smith is clearly having a blast all along, the good news is that now Jayna is a fan of her dad’s pickup game. “In the beginning, when he first started doing it, I was like, this is unbearable. Imagine watching your father get out of the car and start dancing,” Jayna told Today. “Now I think it’s hilarious. There’s never a time when I’m upset. He’s like a celebrity at school now. Everyone loves his TikTok.”

Indeed, Smith, who says he “loves being a dad,” has continued to post his pickups on TikTok, sharing a '90s-inspired video featuring “Jump” by Kris Kross. It seems Jayna’s brother also got in on the fun this time—and their enthusiastic father enjoys planning similar viral moments at his son’s school as well.

Dad also "popped up" at his kids' Homecoming dance. (Talk about embarrassing!) And in another video, he "helped" his daughter with her moves to try out to be captain of the dance team. This dad does it all!

Ultimately, I’m a huge fan of this dad, as are the nearly one million TikTok followers. Someone who isn’t so much of a fan? My teen, who now fears that Smith is giving me some ideas for when I next pick her up from school. Hey, I won’t deny it!



For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.