Rapper Dan Sur implanted gold chains into his head. Here’s why experts warn against it.

Rapper Dan Sur made waves this week — but not for his music. The up-and-coming artist, who has 1.9 million followers on TikTok, has been gaining attention for a look he has sported since April, which involves (so he claims, anyway) having gold chains implanted directly into his skull.

“I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin,” Sur said in a video clip from April (when he apparently made the change, though it's been gaining attention this week), according to the New York Post. “This is my hair. Golden hair. The first rapper to have gold hair implanted in human history.”

If you're not sure if this look is legitimate, you aren't alone. Sur has repeatedly taken to TikTok to prove to doubters that his chains are the real deal. In one video — speaking in Spanish, as he does in every post — he seemingly disproves that his chains were plastic by showing how they don't float in a glass of water. (Not exactly the most sound method, of course, but it did seemingly work to prove his authenticity for some followers.)

Whether Sur's golden locks are the real deal or not, his look shouldn't encourage others to implant anything into their heads. According to plastic surgeon Dr. Frank Agullo, this is a very uncommon procedure that carries immense risks.

“Implants like this are not safe,” he warns. “They introduce an easy path for bacteria between the outside world and the internal body. In this case, the bone covering the brain. In addition, I am concerned about the amount of weight these hooks are supporting. The weight or any accidental tug on a band of gold could cause the implant to dislodge and even fracture the skull.”

One other concern is that even if Sur removes the chains, he still has hooks sticking out of his head.

“Hygiene, even sleeping, can become challenging,” Agullo adds.

In a TikTok video, Sur claims he removes the chains to sleep.

Dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara tells Yahoo Life, “I would imagine that one could take out [the hooks], but not without risk of permanent scarring or scalp inflammation. One may even experience permanent hair loss from damage to the follicle.”

While Sur seems thrilled that he’s the only person with chains implanted into his skull (that we know of, at least) both Agullo and Gohara suggest using other methods to achieve the same look.

“I would strongly discourage anyone [from undergoing this procedure], for all the risks and complications involved,” Agullo notes. “Especially at a young age, long-term consequences need to be considered. I think there are other, more sensible, and easily reversible alternatives like wearing a wig with gold chains. I don't believe that it needs to be anchored to your skull.”

Adds Gohara, “Be cautious! Weave in some gold strands onto your hair. You are much better off doing that.”