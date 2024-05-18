Damascus kicks off 37th annual ‘Trail Days’ festival Friday

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – The town of Damascus kicked off its 37th annual Appalachian Trail Days festival on Friday.

The festival, known as ‘Trail Days’ by locals and hikers who brave the Appalachian Trail, is the town’s largest event. It brings in 25,000 people from Southwest Virginia and the Tri-Cities, tripling the town’s daily population of 700. A campground area known as ‘Tent City’ welcomes guests for the weekend.

‘Trail Days’ is a family-friendly festival that welcomes vendors, entertainment and more. The festival will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

Photo courtesy of the Town of Damascus

The festival will feature the following, provided by a release from the town:

lectures and workshops

live music

Hiker Talent Show at Town Park Stage

hiker parade

water fight along Laurel Avenue

drum circle at Tent City

trail magic

Saturday will feature music from The Well Drinkers, Jake Mosca & The Travelers, and Gents & Liars. Sunday will welcome Noah Spencer and Phantom.

Questions about the festival can be emailed to Julie Kroll, recreation program director, at recreation.director@damascus.org.

