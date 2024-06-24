Dallas Zoo has $1 admission for two days this summer, but is it worth the drive?

For once, something in Dallas is cheaper than Fort Worth.

The Dallas Zoo is bringing back its $1 admission days for July 18 and August 6. Normally, admission can cost up to $22 on weekdays at Dallas Zoo, and that doesn’t even factor in the $12 parking fee.

Comparatively, Fort Worth Zoo’s general admission for adults is, on average, $19, with a $5 parking fee. The zoo also offers half-price Wednesdays where adult guests can go for $10, and children for $8.

“Dollar Days are our way of giving back, making the Zoo accessible for all, and saying ‘thank you’ to our amazing community that supports us year-round,” the Dallas Zoo wrote in a statement on its website.

Between the two cities, Dallas may have cheaper tickets (if you don’t count parking), but is it worth driving farther?

Dallas Zoo vs. Fort Worth Zoo

According to posters in the r/FortWorth subreddit on Reddit, the Fort Worth Zoo is better than the Dallas Zoo.

“Dallas Zoo is where Fort Worth Zoo animals go to prison,” remarked a Reddit user who lives in Dallas but makes the drive to Fort Worth for the zoo. Many other users voiced their support for the Fort Worth Zoo in several other Reddit threads:

For those who have not been to either, here’s a rundown of both zoo parks:

Dallas Zoo:

106 acres

2,000 animals

406 species

35 minutes from downtown Fort Worth

Largest and oldest zoo in Texas, circa 1888

Fort Worth Zoo:

64 acres

540 species

Museum Of Living Art (MOLA), world famous reptile exhibit

10 minutes from downtown Fort Worth

Voted #1 zoo in the nation by USA Today in 2020

Details for $1 Dallas Zoo Admission

Dallas hosts $1 admission days during the summer annually. Anyone 3 years old and older can enter the park for a buck. Tickets sell out fast, but there is still availability for both days.

If you are worried about parking filling up for these days, the DART Redline can take you from Fort Worth to the Dallas Zoo station for $12, the same price as parking.

Zoo hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You must reserve times when you buy your tickets. It is suggested to buy your tickets in advance, along with a parking pass if needed.

The Dallas Zoo is located at 650 S. R.L. Thornton Fwy, Dallas.