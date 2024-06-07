Dallas-Fort Worth airport lounge is unlike any of the others, and we got a look inside

Air travel can be grueling, and amenities that ease the strain of the journey are a welcome sight for weary travelers.

Competition is fierce to capture the loyalty of jet-setters. Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, were nearly 90 million people traverse its concourses each year, is red carpet-deep in the fray.

Relaxation pods to meditate in? Sure. How about a quick workout on a Peloton bike? Not to worry if you’re sweaty after a rigorous ride. Simply set aside time in a private shower. In the airport.

“Many (travelers) are headed out on international travel, or connecting through... With that in mind, we filled the lounge with amenities like a fitness room equipped with Peloton Bikes, a relaxation room with zero-gravity EnergyPods, and fully-stocked shower rooms,” said Jenn Scheurich, Head of Capital One Travel.

The Capital One lounge in Dallas-Fort Worth Airport is paean to local culture.

The Capital One lounge — a perk for their Venture X credit card holders — is one of a handful of places at DFW Airport for passengers to catch their collective breaths in between long flights. It has a standard of amenities, Scheurich said, that will be tough for the competition to top.

“For those stopping in for a shorter visit, we offer grab-and-go food and beverage that features healthy selections like jarred salads, granola bowls, and fresh juices that are all packaged sustainably to keep cardholders fueled on busy travel days,” she said.

Located in Terminal D of the airport, the lounge is a quick elevator ride up from the security lines. A mild scent of men’s cologne — imagine a mahogany musk woody smell — greet guests walking through the doors of the lounge. For now, Capital One has lounges at two other U.S. airports: inside Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C. and Denver International Airport in Colorado. Soon, one will go inside Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

With a nod to local liquor brands, the full bar in the Capital One will mix craft cocktails for thirsty travelers.

Every seat in the Capital One lounge at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport has a charging outlet for any device.

DFW lounge lovingly leans on local Dallas-Fort Worth culture

Capital One’s lounge in Dallas-Fort Worth was the credit card company’s initial gambit to compete with the likes of American Express and its Centurion Lounges. The battle of airport lounges has only heated up since Capital One opened its DFW outpost in 2021.

It all started simply enough as a grab-and-go concept for travelers on the run before the global pandemic threw a monkey wrench into travel habits. The idea remains in the Capital One lounge offerings aimed at guests who may be short on time but are in need of a bite to eat.

The first of many “grab-and-go” sections for guests inside the Capital One lounge at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.

Options in the Capital One lounge for travelers short on time include chicken salad sandwiches, jarred salads, and yogurt parfaits.

To compete, the credit card company is expanding its offerings to entice travelers on longer hauls and even longer layovers. Reliable Wi-Fi, charging outlets at every seat, and single-use bathrooms (a lockable toilet that can be used by one person at a time) barely scratch the surface. Add to that the workout room with Peloton Bikes, private showers guests can reserve and relaxation pods for power naps or to catch up on sleep. Multi-faith prayer rooms and foot washing stations are also available.

In 2022, Capital One partnered with celebrity chef Jose Andres to elevate the dining experience in their lounges and began offering tapas items. The food in the DFW lounge are prepared on-site, as are the offerings in the credit card company’s other lounges in U.S. airports.

A full bar is available to help wash down all that fancy food. Craft cocktails, beer, and a frozen Irish coffee are all locally sourced from Dallas or Fort Worth. Capital One says they like to think of their lounge as a “love letter to the local region.”

The homage to local culture extends to how the lounge is decorated. At DFW, works by local artists take the spotlight.

“There are both large and small ways we invest here — in our art program, we have brought in over 50 pieces from local artists, including Jeremy Biggers, Riley Holloway, Rachel Livedalen, and Jammie Holmes,“ Scheurich said. “In our food and beverage program, we really seek to highlight local producers. We have coffee from Cultivar, custom mugs from Firehouse Pottery, an iconic airport beer from 3 Nations Brewing, and frozen Irish coffee from Nickel City.”

To take advantage of Capital One’s lounge, credit card holders can download their Capital One app and check the lounge capacity. If you are an hour away from the airport and the wait is an hour long, you can check in from your Uber and waltz in upon arrival.

Luxury lounges: A world of comfort in airports around the globe

The idea of luxurious airport lounges have caught on around the world. The website thewisetraveller.com raved about the growing trend: “Take advantage of a growing network of luxury VIP airport lounges so unique and creative in their decadence, you’ll be seriously tempted to skip your flight entirely.”

Every amenity to soothe a tired traveler can be found in many airports around the world. From conference centers (Hamad International in Qatar) to five-star restaurants (Heathrow Airport in London) to a 60-foot log floating garden (Quantas Lounge in Sydney), many of these perks are starting to find their way into American airports.

