‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Showrunner Snags Historical Estate Deep in the California Woods

He may not be a household name, but Will Graham is responsible for many hours of Hollywood-style entertainment. The Columbia University grad first garnered significant attention for co-founding 2011’s Onion News Network, for which he won a Peabody Award. He’s since signed lucrative first-look deals with Amazon Studios and co-created the comedy drama TV series A League of Their Own; Graham was also the showrunner of Amazon Prime’s Mozart in the Jungle and the Emmy-nominated Daisy Jones & the Six, starring Riley Keough.

Graham already owns homes in New York—a $2 million Brooklyn condo —and in the urban sprawl of Los Angeles, where he’s long laid claim to a multimillion-dollar contemporary residence in the Los Feliz neighborhood. So it’s perhaps no surprise that his latest real estate acquisition is decidedly more off the grid and secluded, tucked way out in the semi-remote California city of Ojai, just under two hours by car northwest of Los Feliz—traffic providing, of course.

Secluded down a narrow country road, the 1930s estate is gated and privately screened behind trees.

Reportedly “the only Monterey-style home in Ojai,” per the listing, Graham’s new estate sits behind big gates on a scenic 2.5-acre lot in the hills. The busy showrunner paid $6.4 million for the keys—a substantial amount of money for the area, but it’s not difficult to see the attraction. The property is a bonafide compound, with a full-size tennis court, a tennis cabana, two guesthouses and a swimming pool, in addition to the large main house.

That main house is also historical. Originally built in 1933 and owned for a time by the son of wealthy Ojai socialite and hotelier Josephine Pierpont, the two-story structure is surrounded by manicured boxwood and fragrant bunches of lavender and jasmine. Stone pathways lead past multiple fountains on their way to the house, where a wood-paneled living room and fireplace-equipped family room both open to a private courtyard equipped with a full outdoor kitchen, ideal for the quintessentially SoCal indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Indoor/outdoor living is a central theme at the property, with its substantial courtyard, pathways and shaded verandas.

Also on tap are a library, a wine closet, and plenty of original 1930s wood detailing. Below the aesthetics, the residence also boasts all-new or recently upgraded plumbing, electrical, irrigation and HVAC systems. And throughout the home, multiple sets of French doors open to breezy, wood-floored verandas that run the full length of the building.

Directly behind the main house, the rectangular swimming pool boasts delicious views of the mountains and surrounding treetops. Large patios offer ample space for al fresco dining and entertaining, while the two guesthouses together offer four bedrooms and two kitchens, perfect for weekend guests or live-in staff.

