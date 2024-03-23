Dairy Queen's summer Blizzard menu is coming April 1. Here's what's on it
It's coming and Dairy Queen fans are getting excited.
Dairy Queen's summer Blizzard menu has leaked according to Parade.com, which was quoting the Instagram page @snackolator.
The Blizzards will drop Monday, April 1.
What is a Blizzard?
A blizzard is a winter storm, but the one you're probably more interested in is a dessert from Dairy Queen. It's made with Dairy Queen soft serve blended with sundae toppings, chocolate, candy, cookies, pretzels or cheesecake pieces. Basically, any type of goodie the folks at DQ can think to mix with soft serve.
What is on the Summer Blizzard Menu?
The summer menu is filled with six seasonal treats. It includes three new flavors — Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party, Ultimate Cookie, Picnic Peach Cobbler — and three returning flavors — Frosted Animal Cookie, Brownie Batter and Cotton Candy.
What is in each summer Blizzard?
The three new Blizzards, according to @snackolator, have:
Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard: Combines soft serve with peanut butter, peanut butter cookie dough and sprinkles.
Ultimate Cookie Blizzard: Combines soft serve with Oreos, Chips Ahoy and Nutter Butter pieces.
Picnic Peach Cobbler: Combines soft serve with peaches and cobbler pieces.
According to Dairy Queen, the returning Blizzard have:
Frosted Animal Cookie: Blends soft serve with frosted animal cookies and and pink confetti frosting.
Brownie Batter: Blends soft serve with rich brownie batter and brownie dough pieces
Cotton Candy: Blends melt-in-your-mouth sprinkles with soft serve
Getting hungry during March Madness?: Here are some NCAA Tournament food offers
Dairy Queen near me in Delaware
The offer is good at all participating non-mall Dairy Queen locations. To find a Dairy Queen near you, click here. Here's a list of Dairy Queens in Delaware:
200 Buckley Blvd., near Bear
374 E. Chestnut Hill Road, near Newark
802 Kohl Ave., Middletown
3014 S. Dupont Highway, Camden
Kent Eight Plaza, Dover
16 Salt Creek Drive, Dover
1606 Bay Road STE 1, Milford
1000 N. Walnut St., Milford
2 Georgetown Plaza, Georgetown
129 Main St., Millsboro
9072 Middleford Road, Seaford
107 E. Savannah Road, Lewes
67 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Dairy Queen summer Blizzard menu goes live April 1. Here's a look