Dairy Queen's summer Blizzard menu is coming April 1. Here's what's on it

It's coming and Dairy Queen fans are getting excited.

Dairy Queen's summer Blizzard menu has leaked according to Parade.com, which was quoting the Instagram page @snackolator.

The Blizzards will drop Monday, April 1.

What is a Blizzard?

A blizzard is a winter storm, but the one you're probably more interested in is a dessert from Dairy Queen. It's made with Dairy Queen soft serve blended with sundae toppings, chocolate, candy, cookies, pretzels or cheesecake pieces. Basically, any type of goodie the folks at DQ can think to mix with soft serve.

What is on the Summer Blizzard Menu?

The summer menu is filled with six seasonal treats. It includes three new flavors — Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party, Ultimate Cookie, Picnic Peach Cobbler — and three returning flavors — Frosted Animal Cookie, Brownie Batter and Cotton Candy.

What is in each summer Blizzard?

The three new Blizzards, according to @snackolator, have:

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard: Combines soft serve with peanut butter, peanut butter cookie dough and sprinkles.

Ultimate Cookie Blizzard: Combines soft serve with Oreos, Chips Ahoy and Nutter Butter pieces.

Picnic Peach Cobbler: Combines soft serve with peaches and cobbler pieces.

According to Dairy Queen, the returning Blizzard have:

Frosted Animal Cookie: Blends soft serve with frosted animal cookies and and pink confetti frosting.

Brownie Batter: Blends soft serve with rich brownie batter and brownie dough pieces

Cotton Candy: Blends melt-in-your-mouth sprinkles with soft serve

Dairy Queen near me in Delaware

The offer is good at all participating non-mall Dairy Queen locations. To find a Dairy Queen near you, click here. Here's a list of Dairy Queens in Delaware:

200 Buckley Blvd., near Bear

374 E. Chestnut Hill Road, near Newark

802 Kohl Ave., Middletown

3014 S. Dupont Highway, Camden

Kent Eight Plaza, Dover

16 Salt Creek Drive, Dover

1606 Bay Road STE 1, Milford

1000 N. Walnut St., Milford

2 Georgetown Plaza, Georgetown

129 Main St., Millsboro

9072 Middleford Road, Seaford

107 E. Savannah Road, Lewes

67 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach

