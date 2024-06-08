Dairy Parade packs Washington Street

Jun. 8—WATERTOWN — Washington Street was packed full of people on Friday night to celebrate all things dairy for the annual Jefferson County Dairy Parade.

There were 65 total entries in the parade, Jay Matteson, Jefferson County agriculture coordinator and deputy CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, said earlier in the week.

The parade started with first responders from the Watertown Police Department, City of Watertown Fire Department, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

It also ended with first responders from the Philadelphia and Rodman fire departments.

During the parade, people could also enjoy free dairy products — including ice cream and milk.

Parade-goer Tom Misercola from Watertown said he was most looking forward to seeing his grandson in the Belleville-Henderson Central School District marching band.

"We haven't missed a parade with him yet," he said.

Misercola said he wasn't going to miss this parade for anything, even if the rain didn't hold off.

"It's nice to see a bunch of people out, finally, you know, because the world is kind of crazy, so this is a good chance for everybody to go out and enjoy the night," he said.

He said he was also looking forward to seeing the tractors come down the road.

Lois Herman from the Watertown area was at the parade to see her granddaughter, Katherine Rastley, as the 2024 Dairy Ambassador for Jefferson County.

She said she's very proud of her granddaughter and there is a lot of work she has to do.

"Some people aren't aware of the dairy industry in Jefferson County and she's very interested in it herself," she said.

Herman said she comes every year, but admits this year means a little more.

Alyssa Waite, of Adams Center, said she is friends with Matteson and she and her family enjoy seeing the different aspects of the parade.

She said they also try to get to the parade every year and she and her family were looking forward to listening to the music.

Matteson said earlier in the week that this is a celebration of all things agriculture, — a $1.7 billion industry in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, and Oswego counties.

The earliest Watertown Daily Times coverage of a dairy parade in Watertown was June 1967.

Planning for next year's event will start in the next week or so.