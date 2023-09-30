Your Daily TeenScope for September 30, 2023





Aries

You're speeding along today, doing whatever seems most important to you, and you might move along at such a clip that you never really look up! That's called being in the flow, and it's sweet.





Taurus

If you've been living in a shell lately, you might surprise everyone by springing out and taking emotional risks that nobody saw coming. It's one of those days when you need to speak out.





Gemini

You're all over the place today, but you don't feel scatter-brained. You might decide to crash that party after all, and one way or another, you should meet a lot of high-quality new people.





Cancer

If you think you're too shy, now is the perfect time to remedy that. Your good energy is perfect for talking to strangers and dealing with people who kind of intimidate you -- especially the hot ones!





Leo

Your social energy is vibrant now, and you need to surround yourself with people -- strangers if need be! If you have to work on your own for some reason, wrap it up quickly or stay online.



Virgo

You've got homework issues that can't be denied -- so sit down and deal with them until they rush off to bother someone else! Your mind is up to any task right now, so don't worry about it too much.





Libra

You've got to get some one-on-one time with someone close -- maybe your sweetie, maybe a parent, but someone who knows you well in any case. You should be able to speak really clearly.





Scorpio

If you're doing homework, look it all over before you get started -- you never know when you might find it easier if you work backwards or get the clue buried somewhere deep in the instructions.





Sagittarius

Other people are harder to deal with than usual today, but that doesn't give you a license to sulk! You've got to step up and make sure you're being reasonable, and maybe they decide to follow suit.





Capricorn

You seem to be surrounded by people who are determined to keep you from taking care of any projects that you know need to get done soon. If you can politely tell the to buzz off, go for it!





Aquarius

Your creative energy seems bottomless today, and you should be able to come up with some great new ideas for class projects, summer activities (not so far off now!) and more. Get some input, though.





Pisces

Try to ease into new situations today -- you need to take greater care than usual, though you don't have to be a total fraidy-cat! Just take little steps and make sure everything's cool first.



