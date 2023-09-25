Your Daily TeenScope for September 25, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Life moves more slowly today, and you can't help but get a little frustrated at it all. Try to avoid the worst of it, or you may end up accidentally taking it all out on someone you actually like a lot!





Taurus

You've been teased a lot -- who hasn't? -- and you're not looking forward to the next round. At least one good friend surprises you by staying quiet when they cold be hurling zingers.





Gemini

You've got some changes you want to make in your life, and now is the time to make them the edges of reality are a little blurrier! You can try all sorts of things out to see how they fit.





Cancer

You're in another world today, at least halfway. Your daydreams seem awfully real, though -- in part because you can make them so if you decide you want to work them out in real life.





Leo

See if you can get your people to see the world as you see it -- though that may be tough. All that glitters isn't gold, and you might be the one who ends up disillusioned in the long run.



Get even more insights for the month ahead with your premium Monthly Horoscope.





Virgo

Folks are moving pretty slowly today, which might drive you insane -- but that just means they're taking the day at the right pace! You might be moving too quickly for your own good.





Libra

You're dithering again -- but that's part of your nature! It's just not the best time to make decisions, so see if you can get a deferral from whoever is breathing down your neck. Compromise is possible!





Scorpio

Your mind is wandering far and wide, but you are still connected to real life too. It's one of those days when you can think up ideas for plans to put together far in the future when you're ready.





Sagittarius

You may feel a bit lost right now, but that's totally normal and understandable, given the day's energy. It's a good time for you to look for clues and figure out how to move beyond this.





Capricorn

You can get really far on that term project or whatever else is on your mind -- it's easy to apply yourself to almost anything, really. If you've been putting something off, you can make up for lost time.





Aquarius

You've reached the end of something, though that is not entirely a bad thing. You almost certainly have to deal with your parents in some way for you to move forward, though.





Pisces

You've got a sweet streak that needs to be engaged today -- your good energy doesn't let you just sit there when things could be better for a friend or family member! Step up and take care of business.



Find your cosmic purpose. Receive personalized astrological guidance with Astrology+.