Your Daily TeenScope for September 23, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

You're facing something that seems somehow different from your older problems. It's more real, and it might seem a little overwhelming -- but if you face it directly and get help, you should be fine!





Taurus

You've got more friends than you know what to do with -- so start getting them organized! You've got the social energy to get them all together and introduce folks who for some reason haven't met.





Gemini

You're focusing on something really big right now -- it might be related to your adult life, or the bridge between now and then. It's not entirely clear how it shapes up, but you like what you see!





Cancer

You've got some great energy flowing through you today, so make the most of it and do something big and new! You might be able to get a new read on that total hottie you're crushed out on.





Leo

You need to avoid dealing with people on any kind of serious level today -- just keep it all light and fluffy and you should be fine. You might end up in over your head if you try to get serious!



Virgo

It might be hard, but you need to try to keep yourself from coming down too hard on your friends, They mean well, and while they might not have it all together like you do, they're doing okay.





Libra

You're not able to do everything you want to do today, because of a surprise interruption or distraction that takes you out of yourself for a little while. It's okay -- you can get back to it all soon enough!





Scorpio

You're on track for romance today, whether you know it or not! Your sweet, emotional energy is just right for attracting someone new, or for making the right person see just how awesome you really are.





Sagittarius

You're having kind of a poky day, but that shouldn't stop you from covering the basics. If you don't set your sights too high, you should be able to have a pretty awesome day. Your energy returns soon!





Capricorn

You need to write some stuff out -- it may be just some old feelings that need to come out, or it may be a mash note to that total hottie. Your creative energy helps you get noticed!





Aquarius

You don't need to throw all your money at that new shiny object, no matter how much you want it. It's hard to resist, but you may be able to talk someone else into guarding your wallet for you.





Pisces

Listen to the people in your life -- some of them are only just now starting to make sense. You've got the right kind of energy to get through to them, too, so communication should be pretty simple.



