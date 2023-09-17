Your Daily TeenScope for September 17, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

You've got to keep busy today, or else you might fall asleep! Your energy needs to be used if you want to keep it going -- it's kind of like you're a juggler. If you stop, it all falls down!





Taurus

You might be tempted to try for something new today, but you should definitely stick with the status quo. Anything that could conceivably be thought of as a risk doesn't go well for you -- yet.





Gemini

Try not to stay put today -- you've got to keep in motion if you want to keep having fun. It's one of those days when you really need to make sure you're putting all that power to good use!





Cancer

Try to take care of yourself today -- you've spent enough time on saving the world! Remember that you've got to keep your own body and soul together if you want to help others over the long haul.





Leo

You're the center of all the fun today, so it might feel like a party no matter where you go. See if you can cheer up a friend who's down or has been moping over an ex for just a little too long.



What do the planets say about your love life? Receive cosmic advice with your Daily Love Horoscope.





Virgo

Your urge to say no is so strong that you might just end up rejecting something awesome -- so try your best to evaluate everything thoroughly first. If you're overwhelmed, take time out.





Libra

It's one of those days when you're feeling a little cooped up -- but that is easily remedied. Just head out and see what you find out there, because once you open the door, everything feels just right.





Scorpio

Today is a good time to try something a little risky -- not dangerous, though! Say hey to that uber-hottie or see if you can push yourself a little harder to get that extra credit. Anything is possible!





Sagittarius

Your secret admirer is at it again -- and might be letting on a bit more than before. If you didn't know you had one, you might be in for a big, and rather sweet, surprise later in the day.





Capricorn

It's one of those days when you've got to speak up, even if everyone seems to be against you. Your idealism is important to you, though, so it's not a big loss for you to endure a little social stress.





Aquarius

Try to stick with your friends as much as you can today -- they are more important than ever. Your social energy is strong, but you also need their support when things start to get weird.





Pisces

You've got to assert yourself a bit more today -- but it's one of those times when your authority could be questioned for dumb reasons. Just hang tough and things should realign in the near future.



Is your job fulfilling? Stay aligned with your Personalized Career Horoscope!