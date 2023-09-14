Your Daily TeenScope for September 14, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Your emotional side is making a scene today, though that does not mean that you get to let it all out at once! Just hold on for now -- this is one of those things that is important and doesn't last long.





Taurus

Your emotions run even more deeply than before, which could be great or not so much -- but you can tell that you're reaching a plateau of some kind, you're not quite there yet, though!





Gemini

It's a good time to think about treating your body right -- maybe eating more fresh fruit or walking when you could ask for a ride. Your mind and body are in sync, and want to care for each other.





Cancer

You're riding a wave of really intense emotions right now, but you can tell that it's at least half good, if not completely so. Your spirit is invigorated by it all, even if some of it is dark.





Leo

If someone doesn't make sense today, that's because they're hiding some of their true feeling sunder the surface. You may not be able to read their minds, but at least you know what you don't know.



Virgo

You're diving even more deeply into that new subject or issue that means so much to you, and are almost certainly finding that it's totally worth it! Keep it up and see where it leads.





Libra

Today is perfect for looking at issues more deeply, even if it means hanging out on your own for longer than you would like. You can get to the bottom of almost anything if you try!





Scorpio

Now is a great time to get attention -- from the hotties, from your parents or from that new kid. You're as attractive as can be, and people can't help being a little fascinated by you.





Sagittarius

You may be kind of tired out and not ready for anything big or fun, but you can play along with the best of them. It's a good time to chill out and let others make all the big plans.





Capricorn

You feel a little distant from today's big situation, but that's just fine. If anything, it should help you see it for what it is -- a drama that is likely to play itself out pretty soon.





Aquarius

You've got some serious heartstring-tugging going on right now -- but it's not just you. See if you can get your people to open up a little, if only so you can get your own feelings off your chest.





Pisces

You're in a pretty sweet place, but if anyone wants you to make up your mind about something -- even something small like ice cream flavor -- your dithering might drive them nuts!



