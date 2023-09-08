Your Daily TeenScope for September 08, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

You need to work out some of your pent-up energy -- it's a good thing you've got so many creative outlets! If you're feeling tapped out, it shouldn't take long for you to reinvigorate yourself.





Taurus

You may know you're right, but you've got to convince the right people, too. That could mean that it's time for you to swallow your pride and really listen to them, dumb and wrong as they may be.





Gemini

Arguments may flare up all day long, but they're not deep-seated emotional ones. You and your people are just going through some differences of opinion, and they should result in some happy endings.





Cancer

You are feeling a little jumpy today -- but in a good way! Your impulsive nature has taken over, so don't be too surprised when you go a little crazy and show everyone how it's done.





Leo

You need to make sure you're looking in the right direction today -- your great energy should keep the right people looking back at you, too! You may feel like a rock star by the time the day is done.



Virgo

You're still feeling a bit put out, thanks to the huge number of activities you have to keep track of, but you can still make something happen if you keep pushing in the right direction.





Libra

Things are still looking good, and now is a great time to get your hopes up -- that's what they're for, after all! If you feel like going for something big, now is definitely the time for it!





Scorpio

Your parents are coming down hard on something you know is harmless, but seems like a big deal to them. Now is a much better time to compromise than it is to fight back and dig your hole even deeper.





Sagittarius

It's time for something new -- maybe a new phone, maybe a new look -- and you know it's going to be awesome! Your great energy helps you pick out exactly what's right for you, and it's a step up for sure.





Capricorn

If you've got a part-time job -- even babysitting -- it's giving you problems today. That doesn't mean you can quit or sneak off, but you do have to face up to something that you thought you could put off.





Aquarius

It might take almost all you've got to hang on to what's yours today -- but the struggle is worth it! You need to make sure you're fighting the right fight, though, so take the time to check.





Pisces

It's one of those days when you really need to make sure you're keeping your mouth shut -- at least when you're around your friends. You might be risking someone's feelings when you speak out!



