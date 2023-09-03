Your Daily TeenScope for September 03, 2023





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

Life just got a lot easier -- maybe a teacher relented and gave you some extra time, maybe your parents just upped your allowance or maybe you just figured out a way to shave a few minutes off of homework.





Taurus

You're not feeling like yourself today, but you can still have fun and makes stuff happen -- though you may raise a few eyebrows in the process! It's just one of those days when you need to act out!





Gemini

Forget about your today -- you can follow up on stuff later if it turns out to be worth the trouble. Your awesome energy right now is meant to be enjoyed, preferably in good company.





Cancer

Listen to that little voice inside -- it's trying to set you straight. To get where you want to go, you need to shake things up first, but that can be good fun if you do it with an open heart!





Leo

Friends ring you up almost all day long -- or maybe your phone is off? In any case, your people are on your mind in a big way, and you should make sure you're all connected and chatty.



Virgo

You are whip-smart today and should be able to blow your teachers' minds with your quick answers. You might not ace every test, but the energy does give you an edge that can't be denied.





Libra

You feel totally energized and ready for almost anything today -- so get out there and find something cool to do with it! You may be in constant motion, but you shouldn't get tired for a good long time.





Scorpio

Pay attention today -- or you may end up saying yes to something you'd rather say no to! It's not like anyone is out to get you, but they might take advantage of a temporary slip if you let them.





Sagittarius

You like to think big all the time, and today is no exception. You may need to put off any really deep questions for later, but things should start to make a little more sense by the end of the day.





Capricorn

You need to speak up pretty soon today -- but you've got the right kind of energy to interrupt if need be! Your ability to capture what you need to say quickly and simply is valuable.





Aquarius

If you're seeing someone, today should be really sweet! If you're not, no worries -- you've got the right kind of energy to inspire romantic thoughts in exactly the right person, and soon.





Pisces

You're feeling the weight of the world today, and that kind of sucks but still doesn't quite get you down as far as it would get your friends down. You know this comes and goes in cycles.



